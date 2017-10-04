What Taylor Swift’s Ticketing Situation Teaches Us

By Brett Goldberg

Taylor Swift and her management team are in a can’t-win situation when it comes to tickets. The demand is extraordinarily high, and the supply of available tickets can never match that. Prices have skyrocketed and some fans are disappointed. Of course, the winner in all this demand is Swift herself, who raked in $170 million in 2016 alone.

Many of the people complaining about the new system have not presented a viable solution that would satisfy the fans. Should Swift continue to make it easy for brokers and bots to purchase many of the tickets, only to sell them at higher prices via third-party sites? Should she inflate the prices at the outset so they are closer to their market value? Neither option would go over well with fans or the media.

The solution Swift and Ticketmaster recently launched is a campaign through the ticket seller’s “Verified Fan” program where people could improve their chances of receiving tickets if they perform certain actions. These include buying merchandise, purchasing the album and viewing Taylor Swift videos.

The outcry surrounding this announcement was overwhelmingly negative. While there are marketing lessons and mistakes in the presentation of the ticketing arrangement, it still makes sense and there are reasons it’s not as egregious as many would contend. It’s common to offer early access or present tickets to a fan club, so the reasoning behind the Taylor Swift campaign isn’t unreasonable. But there are issues with the execution, which are compounded simply by the fervor of her fans and the scrutiny of the media.

Here are some of the key marketing lessons musicians and entertainers can glean from the situation:

Get the Messaging Right

Many fans consider the inclusion of buying merchandise in the program as Swift being too greedy. Musicians must manage their brand, which includes making money, but also includes creating a persona. Of course, Swift is monumentally popular, but her team doesn’t want to risk her carefully crafted image. Encouraging people to buy the merchandise for the possibility of moving up the “line” for tickets rubbed people the wrong way. But the intent was to reward true fans who are likely to purchase merchandise, regardless of any extra incentives.

If the “Verified Fan” program only asked customers to purchase the album (without any of the merchandise actions), I think there would have been much less pushback. Dozens of acts have sold tickets that included a downloadable album. Don't push too many transactions at one time. Even if fans love your product, appearing too greedy by requiring them to buy add-ons might risk alienation.

Prepare for Some Pushback

Anytime a company or entertainer tries something new (such as this new ticketing arrangement), there’s a chance some customers will feel they have been treated unfairly. Swift and her team were hopefully prepared for such a situation and will have a plan to either tweak the ticketing program or try something new for her next tour. Anytime there’s a new campaign, there will always be loopholes and unexpected consequences. It’s important to take time in the planning stage to prepare for such an outcome and make the necessary adjustments to lessen any negative impact.

For the Taylor Swift campaign, it’s likely that some companies and individuals who aren’t “Verified Fans” will still be able to buy tickets. No matter the distribution method, demand for her tickets will exceed supply. Cutting out most bots and brokers gives fans more face-value tickets, but it also unintentionally raises the resale price of the remaining tickets on the secondary market. A similar situation just played out for the Bruce Springsteen Broadway residency. The Taylor Swift campaign (and any other company that releases something new) should be careful not to present their marketing or sales plan as the perfect solution, but rather acknowledge that there are exceptions and they are doing the best they can to support customers.

There will always be customers who fulfill the requirements but are still disappointed with the end results. For Swift, there will be customers who purchased the album, bought merchandise and completed the outlined tasks but still won’t have the opportunity to buy tickets. Figuring out how to offer those fans something that holds value is a crucial step for any artist’s quest to foster good customer experiences.

Address Problems Proactively

Instead of moving people “up the line” based on purchases, Swift’s team could have proactively addressed the negative connotations and boosted the ticket chances of those fans who already bought merchandise.

By connecting the merchandise e-commerce data to the ticketing data, they could have rewarded fans instead of pushing them to buy more. While this arrangement might cause a dip in merchandise sales, it could have generated goodwill instead of animosity. Performers like Swift could also tie plays on streaming services to tickets or discounts, giving them another way to reward fan loyalty.

Proactively adjusting tactics to meet fans’ needs should be a cornerstone of any brand strategy. Companies should try to think of alternative ways to reward their customers based on their past behaviors by introducing new loyalty programs or other incentives. Referencing the Taylor Swift scenario, firms should ask simple questions such as, “Will the majority of customers be pleased with this?” And if the answer is no, then they should adjust their plans.

While some of the criticism against Swift is warranted, not enough credit has been given for her trying something new to help the average fan gain access to her shows. It’s mainly a problem with execution and presentation. With a few tweaks, the new ticketing scheme could have avoided the PR nightmare.

