What the COO of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Was Like as a Child

Answer by Mark Gould , COO, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, on Quora:

When I was a kid, I was fascinated with money. I had coin collections that were facilitated by kind relatives and friends who would send me coins from their travels around the world, and I was determined to do “something” working with money at a young age. Of course, then I grew up, and I’ve done a lot of other jobs ranging from fast food to even hosting a jazz show on the radio. I could tell plenty of stories from those days, but all of those experiences were really educational, and prepared me for what would come next.

While I didn’t recognize it as this at the time, I also had mentors at each step – people who were willing to take a chance on me. I remember at the radio station is the music director, asking me if I wanted to be on the air, saying he thought I’d be good at it. I keep this in mind to this day, asking myself if I’m doing enough of this kind of positive encouragement to people around me.

After college, like most people my dreams came face-to-face with bills and reality, and I started thinking more about any job as opposed to my ideal career, as I graduated during a recession. I was honestly quite fortunate to have an opportunity to start at the Fed right after college. I wasn’t sure that I’d stay here my whole career. Since then, what I’ve learned is that the Federal Reserve, just like most companies, has a lot of different opportunities under one roof. At the Fed, we need computer programmers, HR professionals, and police officers just as much as we need economists. I realized that I could have multiple occupations within the span of one career, all while working in one organization.