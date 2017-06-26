What the Four Special Elections’ Data Actually Tells Us

When I open the New York Times, you would have thought that the Democrats had lost a House seat election in central Los Angeles.

The headline essentially implied that Democrats had put blood, sweat, and tears into the Georgia 5 campaign and so their 4-point margin loss was a sign of a party in complete disarray.

But blood, sweat, and tears are not numbers. By the numbers, losing a seat you lost by a 23-point margin in 2016 by 4 points is one of the largest swings in US partisan politics since the wave elections of 2005 and 2006.

In Kansas, Democrats lost by 7 in a district they had lost by 27 in 2016, in South Carolina they lost by 4 in a district where Mike Mulvaney won by 19, and in Montana, they lost by 5 in an election they lost by 21 in 2016.

Statistically, that makes the average margin switch about 17 points (19/20/15/16), which would be well more than needed to win 24 seats in 2018 to flip the House. Over 50 GOP seats were won by less than that average margin in 2016.

It’s also statistically fascinating to note the correlation between that average margin switch and Donald Trump’s popularity margin average (-15) and decline in popularity margin since the election (-11). It suggests that the margin is tracking halfway between the President’s popularity and the even more negative margin of Republicans in control of Congress.

The elections, particularly the surprising success of Archie Parnell and James Thompson’s campaigns, also suggest a certain type of candidate: the political neophytes who are nonetheless charismatic, mature, and push an inclusive economic message in friendly tones are among the most electable Democratic candidates in the next cycle.