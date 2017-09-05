What The Funk: Finding A New Perspective

There is a lot of crazy going on in the world right now. I won’t lie, it’s scary. I would love to live in a bubble and just avoid everything that is going on, but that’s just not possible.

And you know what, watching all of it can really put you in a funk. You can stare at the TV screen or your phone or the newspaper and cry. Or you can count your blessings.

I saw a clip the other day of a man and his son. They had escaped the hurricane with literally nothing but the clothes on their backs. But they were smiling. All they could say was how thankful they were that they were alive.

WOW.

Everything in our life is based on perspective. And that perspective is up to you. You control your life.

Don’t squander your opportunity to live an awesome life. Seriously.

If you wake up every morning and think about how much today is going to suck, it is going to suck. If you wake up every morning with a smile on your face and thank the Lord for your blessings and the chance to live another beautiful day, you will have a beautiful day.

I know, I sound like a crazy person but the minute I changed my perspective in life, I had a huge turn around. I used to complain A LOT. I was sort of a glass half empty kind of person. I let the smallest things get me down. I was living in a constant funk literally waiting around for the next bright spot.

I was living in this funk. Allowing the smallest negative things to effect my feelings and reactions. And my feeling and reactions were the one thing that I had control over in my life.

I started to make a concerted effort to be more positive. To look for the good in things. To count my blessings. To smile and laugh. It was hard to make a mind shift like that. But I did. Because I wanted to be happy.

And you know what, my life got 100% better after that. I was happier. I had more fun. I loved more. My relationships were stronger. I worked harder. Because I realized the only thing in my life that was keeping me from being completely happy was ME.

Disclaimer: I am not saying my life is full of rainbow and unicorns because I started thinking positive thoughts, but things definitely got much better.

I started reading books about the Law of Attraction, Like attracts like. If you think positive things will happen, they will. If you think life is going to be shit-tastic and you are going to get fired from your job, you probably will do shit-tastic work and get fired from your job because of that shit-tastic work..

Your mind is a powerful thing. AND YOU ARE THE PERSON CONTROLLING YOUR MIND. If you think your life is shit-tastic, it is most likely because you think shit-tastic thoughts and believe shit-tastic things are going to happen to you. You are probably the type of person that would win $500 on the Powerball and complain about how much you have to pay in taxes, instead of being excited about the $326 you had left after taxes.

After I shifted my thoughts, I started reading books about goal setting and visualizing the future. These are the kinds of books I would laugh about months earlier. But when I opened my mind to them, I realized that the things they talked about weren’t crazy, they were true.

I decided that I was going to start a real-life mom blog. But I didn’t just want to start a blog and that be it. I wanted to start a good blog. I wanted to write a blog that people actually read. And I wanted to be a published author.

Crazy right? There are millions of people in this world that blog, especially about being a parent. How would I stand out from the crowd and actually be good at it? And blogging? Wasn’t that a thing of the past?

I honestly wasn’t sure how I was going to make all this happen, but I visualized my posts on websites that people actually read. I pictured seeing them on Facebook with likes and comments and shares. I thought about how great it would feel to have someone message me and tell me that something I wrote actually helped them. That it made their life better.

So I dove in head first. I started writing my mom blog. I didn’t hold back and brought up topics that might make people very uncomfortable. But I kept the visual that it was going to be successful. I worked extremely hard on it and it became a bit of a passion project.

And you know what, it actually freaking worked.

I had been blogging for about a month when I got an email from the Parenting Editor at the Huffington Post. They had read my blog about mom guilt and wanted to know if they could syndicate it. They did and things exploded from there. The next day I was featured on the Today Parents Facebook page. My piece was shared over 1,500 times on Facebook and had upwards of 50,000 views in the first couple weeks. Now, almost one year later, I have had almost forty pieces shared on HuffPost Parents, Motherly and other parenting sites.

Having a positive perspective, visualizing the things you dream about and working hard will get you things you thought were impossible. So give it a shot. Try it and see how your life changes. See if you accomplish that one dream you thought was out of reach. Because nothing is impossible.