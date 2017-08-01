What the Health? More Like What The Hell

What The Health. Where do we begin? It took us so long to watch this documentary because honestly, we figured we already knew what was going to be said. But then we saw so many people on social media throw away their food, more specifically their meat (saw some good Tupperware get thrown away as well) and we were compelled to watch. Since this is not a review of What The Health we will not go through all 90 minutes of what was covered. Frankly, we encourage you to watch What The Health if you haven't seen it, but just be prepared to hear a very swayed opinion that pushes a vegan agenda. Now before all the vegans get riled up, this is in no way a shot at you. A lot of our vegan friends live a healthy, happy lifestyle and are more so vegans because they care about the treatment of animal life. We also fully understand that a vegan diet can be a healthy lifestyle choice. The keyword in that sentence is choice. We do not feel that someone should use fear and "alternate facts" to scare you into throwing away your meat and completely changing your lifestyle. Cooking up cigarettes in a frying pan for breakfast? Sugar doesn't give you diabetes but chicken does? In what world are we living in where these obvious overstatements can be taken as fact? Oh wait...nevermind.

As a society, we have become obsessed with the headline and are now believers in whatever someone with a title and a video camera or a keyboard has to say. Instead of doing research and experimenting, we read or watch and instantly decide if we want to take it as fact or not. When it comes to something as important as your health, this is not a smart way to make decisions.

We understand that most people just don't have the knowledge or the "want to" attitude to live a healthy lifestyle and have a healthy relationship with food. It's the exact reason why we started this blog. If we could teach one person how to better understand food i.e. where good quality food comes from or how to make better food decisions, we have done our jobs. When we see our friends tagging us in pictures as they go get their "fit foodie" snacks or when they try out one of our recipes, it makes us happy because now they know, even for just one meal, that food that tastes good can also be good for them. So instead of jumping to a conclusion and switching up your lifestyle based on 90 minutes of slanted viewpoints, we urge you to do a little research.

How you might ask? Well, start with simply reading your food labels. You'd be surprised how much information does actually show up just by looking at the labels. Understand that "All natural" and "sugar-free" means absolutely nothing. Understand that labels and words like Non-GMO, no antibiotics ever, no nitrates, no nitrites, pastured, grass-fed, grass-finished, and organic are your best friends. You don't have to give up totally on meat, just know and understand that all meat is not created equal and that all grocery stores don't have the same food practices. We love Whole Foods and we will gladly spend money there because of their support of local farmers and their food standards. Speaking of local farmer's, ask your farmer at your local farmer's market about his food quality standards. How does he raise, feed, and slaughter his meat? The answers to these questions directly impact your health. We online shop for everything else. Did you know we could online shop for high-quality meat products? If not, click here.

We can't shop at places like Kroger or Wal-Mart for meat because we just can't rock with their food standards. We also believe it is a good idea to get a basic understanding of how the food you eats impacts your body. For example, white potatoes cause higher insulin spikes than sweet potatoes so if you are pre-diabetic, diabetic, not active or obese, white potatoes may not be a healthy choice for you.