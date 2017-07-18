What the Hell Do We Have to Lose?

On the campaign trail Donald Trump often asked crowds “what in the hell do you have to lose?” And while this may have been strategically aimed at African-Americans and Hispanics, it very well may have been the summation of his candidacy as a whole. In the fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants, frenetic, and combustible nature of his campaign he was essentially telegraphing his governing philosophy, even if he didn’t know he had one. That philosophy embodies chaos, deflection, deception, cynicism, and intimidation. Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist has elegantly dubbed it deconstructing the administrative state, which in laymen’s terms means blowing things up. It is a testament to Admiral Farragut’s admonition in the Battle of Mobile Bay during the Civil War to “damn the torpedoes, full steam ahead.”

While many evidently found some comfort in Trump’s style during the campaign, it places a premium on results and basically neglects potential consequences. This is exhibited forthrightly in the current battle over health care reform. Trump comes from a world of privilege and his business philosophy allowed him the luxury of never having to be held accountable for recklessness with other people’s money. His flirtations with bankruptcy cemented a belief that reckless decisions did not necessarily carry with them consequences for him. Consequences were borne by the poor schlubs who he could con with his snake oil salesmanship. But in a world where public policy matters and words do have real consequences such recklessness can be devastating.

In Trumpworld the biggest gambles entailed little or no responsibility for anyone but the greedy banks and investors who risked their money on his schemes. It is the very nature of high stakes business investment that begs the question why anyone would contemplate that it would be wise to have a real estate magnate run the country. Unfortunately many are just now discovering how dangerous and toxic it is to have a real estate tycoon at the helm of the ship of state.

So what the the hell do we have to lose? In a very real way 60 million Americans representing a majority of the Electoral College were willing to take the risk. And they are slowly being brought to the realization that, in fact, they have a lot to lose. Bravado and trash talk usually is a result of too much alcohol. Bullies, however, employ it as a technique to intimidate while sober because they need to be in complete control of every situation. When bullies are in the presence of an inebriated crowd they can be especially effective. Trump is a bully and the American people are drunk with frustration.

The American electorate has been numbed by constantly changing realities. Some may characterize these changes as progress, such as moving towards a more equitable society or set of international relationships. But to many Americans movement towards a racially and economically balanced society represents a threat to a status quo that they had benefitted from. Change for the sake of change is not always positive. Change can represent retreat as well as progress. Trump thrives on the former and thus differentiates himself from his predecessor.

During the campaign Hillary Clinton carelessly referred to those wishing to either resist change or in many cases return to the past as “deplorables,” a term that evoked extensive criticism despite its potential accuracy. That Trump continues to double-down on his mistakes in order to continue the masquerade that he is not weak represents a return to a time when America was neither great nor relevant. What the hell do we have to lose? It is becoming increasing apparent a hell of a lot.

The game of chicken being played with our health care system is a glaring example of a system that is totally ignorant to the potential consequences for perhaps 20-30 million Americans. And you guessed it, many are the very supporters who helped put this incompetent man and his incompetent administration into power. Just like the subcontractors he stiffed on construction projects or the students he duped at his faux university or the working class busloads who regularly made the trip to Atlantic City to strike it rich, he has profited from the very people who placed their faith in him.

The country faced a constitutional crisis in the early 1970’s when Watergate engulfed the nation and the Nixon administration. At that time there were enough civic minded public servants in the Republican Party to eschew party loyalty for the sake of the republic. Today there is a deafening silence within the Grand Old Party. Those unwilling to speak up truly are the deplorables.

Every time I think there might be a profile in courage from the likes of a Lindsey Graham or a John McCain they shrink back into the woodwork. When I hear Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski I get somewhat excited but once again they collapse back into the crowd. There is an opening here to anyone willing to exercise enough intestinal fortitude to actually do the right thing. It is really just not that hard folks, where is your pride, where is your commitment, your devotion to public service? I know there is someone out there in the Republican Party who has the desire to do the right thing, what are you waiting for?