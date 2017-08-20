What the Solar Eclipse Teaches Us About Diversity and Unity

Photo: Wikipedia Editor: POTO

Could a cosmic moment serve as a symbol of unity? On August 21, the solar eclipse will blanket America at a time when mindfulness and inclusion is much needed. The event is extra special since it marks the first eclipse exclusive to the US since before the nation's founding in 1776. There is no doubt this is a moment all Americans can see, enjoy and celebrate together as one.

Given my work and research on topics of cultural intelligence and diversity, I was inspired to go beyond the science of the event to draw some practical lessons. Whether you are a political leader, corporate CEO or the head of your household, our ability to rise above today’s divisiveness is critical to move forward as a society.

Here are three simple lessons in diversity this cosmic event may be teaching us:

1. Magic happens when alignment happens. America will pause in awe as the Earth moves in perfect alignment between the sun and the moon to create an extraordinary moment, together. What a great parallel to illustrate that there is power in the alignment of diverse entities, ideologies or organizations. Alignment, just as in the case of the eclipse, does not mean one gives up its essence for the sake of inclusion. On the contrary, an extraordinary outcome can only be made possible when each party is able to remain true to its nature while standing side by side with the others to co-create something unique. All parts matter and each are needed to get the best results. A diversity- eclipse can only happen when all parties willingly come together to achieve extraordinary results, only possible when all are involved.

2. Find the unifying universal truth. From coast to coast people will share on the excitement of catching a glimpse of history before their eyes. One thing is true, regardless of gender, race or background, all Americans share a sentiment of curious anticipation. What if there was a way to rise above our differences realizing there is more that bring us together than apart? Searching for that common goal or purpose may hold the key to motivate collaboration. Organizations get caught up with the tactics to count and fill diversity gaps often forgetting that the most powerful motivating force comes from finding the goal that can be shared by all. When leaders can identify a bigger vision that adds value and motivates inclusion, people will act not because they have-to but because they want-to. What is that one purpose that can rally up your organization? Could you demonstrate that all working together can drive increased innovation, accelerated growth and more customer engagement? Dare to reframe the reason for inclusion by elevating it to an end-goal so obvious, yet so powerful, that people will follow out of persuasion, not obligation.

3. Don’t improvise, do your homework and prepare for it. Ahead of the eclipse, endless articles and news reports have been published to educate the public on the science, implications and safety nuances of the eclipse. People are searching for the right equipment and sunglasses, watching videos from NASA and digging everywhere for answers that would make them more prepared to make the most of this special moment. Similarly, when an organization embarks on a quest to enjoy a diversity-eclipse, they must realize that preparation and cultural competence must precede alignment. It takes preparation, searching for the right resources and being open to learn something new to fully understand the moment. I define it as a quest for cultural intelligence™, the ability to understand, embrace and apply cultural competence into everyday decision making. Get educated, have a plan and get the right resources to make the most of the opportunity for you and your organization.

Nature will be speaking to us, but will you and I listen? This great American eclipse reminds us that ultimately, we are members of one human race. We are equally amazed, excited and moved by the greatness of a cosmic moment available to all regardless of race, gender or creed. During the eclipse, I invite you to reflect on these simple lessons realizing that something spectacular happens when diverse parts, black and white, come together as one. The universe can do it and I hope our nation can do it too.