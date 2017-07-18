What These 3 Fashion Items Say About Your Personality

Living a personal life has never been easy in these past few years. With everyone having an opinion about your style, your choices, your fashion taste, you could as well take notice of simple things that gives away your personality even before you interact with people.

For example, the people at vision, after much researching concludes there are certain things your eye glasses say about you depending on the type you are wearing. There are glasses for men that suggest them to be low-lives and others that suggest one to be of a professional and noble background.

Glasses does more than just protect the eyes from dust particles or make for a better vision, there is more to it and same for many fashion choices you make.

1. Your Glasses

In details; the eye glass is of different designs and each represents a 'sentiment' that is passed onto whomever is wearing them.

People see the real you- or assume your personality through your glasses so it's only right you pick a glass that befits your profession and you as a person. Knowing this can help you manipulate and present the image you want to the public eye.

Going ahead, to pick a glass, people should consider different factors before getting a glass; like a good reason they are getting the glass, what kind of daily activities they engage in and most importantly; a full understanding of where they are stepping out to. These all sums up to helping one get a perfect glass suitable for different purposes.

2. Cologne

It is entirely true that people can smell your personality.

How You smell precedes you and makes an Impression on your behalf. Your fragrance reminds people of your presence after you have left, so be wary of the next cologne you pick when you go out shopping and you might just ooze amazing with your choice of cologne.

There is a psychology behind perfumes, and unless you are a fragrance expert or someone with in-depth knowledge on cologne, you might just be saying things you are not aware of with your perfume choice. While your cologne smell alone might not be enough for some people to dictate your person, it adds up with other factors and leave cues.

So if you plan on leaving a lasting positive impressions, pick a cologne with a fragrance that exacts a musky scent, this eases tension and allows relaxation between you and the people you meet.

Some say a musky scent is sexy, and the distinctive nature makes it very accepting as its barely encountered on a regular basis. Nevertheless, avoid soaking yourself in your cologne, just a little spray here and there will set you up for your next event.

3. Jewelries and Watches

Jewelries are another way to define your personality.

Your watch collections, your necklace and finger rings down to nose rings when put together can easily give away your kind of person. While too much jewelries or extravagant jewelries doesn't come handy in the cooperate world, the media and entertainment profession has it as the golden style for top personalities.

Going down to personal traits, it is believed that people with great love for diamonds are very ambitious and motivated for results. There are more poised towards attaining success and giving their best and are also a very delicate type.

And for wrist watches, the leather type with simple or no design is attributed to a virtuous man, one who has very high moral standards and principles, with low liking for waywardness.

People take note of these little things, too much chains around your neck or in some areas of your body like the leg chain, nose rings suggest a flashy personality and seen as not suitable for a cooperate job.