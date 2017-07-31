What this Ancient Japanese Artform Can Teach Us About Mending a Broken Heart…

Kintsukuroi is the Japanese tradition to “repair with gold”; the art of mending pottery with gold lacquer and understanding that the repaired piece is more beautiful for having been broken.

The Japanese believe that when something has suffered damage and has a history, the cracks having been filled with gold, it becomes even more beautiful. Today when I saw my friend Lita post this timeless artwork on her social media page, I was transported to that day some years ago when I first heard about it. Somewhere deep down I had etched an image of this beautiful practice. And today, this ageless custom of Kintsukuroi touched a nerve once again and resurfaced given that so much has happened in my life in the past few years, some deeply hurtful. What if we could apply this tradition not just to inanimate objects but to our own lives? What if we could use it to mend broken hearts?... I began to wonder.

David A. Wolfe Kintsukuroi

Who has not had their heart broken by someone they loved? I am, by no means, implying a romantic heart-break alone. I am referring to any heart-ache that physically hurts because the person who did this to you-- a lover, a close family member, or a dear, dear friend-- meant the world to you, someone you trusted with your heart, someone who you thought would be there for you even when all else failed; the kind of hurt only someone very close to your heart is capable of inflicting; the kind of hurt that leaves you numb and broken. Often your instant reaction is to walk away forever or if you are anything like me, your response must be to confront it immediately. While these approaches appear to be effectual on the surface, they are, in reality completely ineffective. The first leaves you wondering “why” all your life, whereas the latter spews more venom because you are faced with words that you did not want to ever hear or you say things that you never thought you were capable of saying. These tactics are like putting a plastic Band-Aid on an injury that needs to be dealt with seriously yet delicately before it starts festering, getting infected and eventually causing irreparable damage.

The heart is a precious commodity; it can sing out loud with joy but can also cry mournfully. But it is also strong beyond words and therefore, even when broken, can heal. It does not heal by itself though; you have to help it heal, you have to deliberately fill the cracks with gold and slowly but surely time lets the golden filling dry, the result being that the heart is even more beautiful than before. The gold lacquer that mends a broken heart is the priceless alloy of love injected with forgiveness— the rarest and the most precious of all elements. How can you ever go wrong with a metal such as this that has stood the test of time, a metal that is all at once priceless, strong and yet as tender as can be?