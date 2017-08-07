HUFFPOST FINDS
08/07/2017 06:15 pm ET

What To Buy Your Friend Who Is Going Through A Breakup

How do you show your friend you're there for her?

By Amanda Pena

You heard the news.

We’re still soothing our broken hearts over the news about Anna and Chris’ separation after 8 years. We can’t deny all of the times Anna and Chris made us feel things (those competitive bedtime stories though). And, lately, it seems like all of our favorite celebrity power couples are splitting. (Let’s just shield Bey and Jay, and John and Chrissy from the world, shall we?) 

But, if you’ve ever been through a heart-wrenching breakup, you know how much a thoughtful gift from a friend can mean during what is an otherwise confusing and hard time. But, how do you show your friend you’re thinking of them?

That’s why we’ve pulled together meaningful gifts to give your friend who’s going through a breakup, to show you care. Take a look at our favorites below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Shoppable
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
What To Buy Your Friend Who Is Going Through A Breakup

CONVERSATIONS