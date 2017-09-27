What To Do On National Coffee Day

Ryan Hall can run really fast. He also knows a lot about coffee.

Friday is National Coffee Day which means if you’re a coffee drinker, it’s called “Friday.”

For 30 years I was a proud non-coffee drinker. “I don’t need coffee,” I’d boast to my friends. “I have enough energy as is.”

Then, 7 years ago, my wife and I welcomed a beautiful young boy into the world and it’s been a cup of coffee or two every day since. One for each child now.

I’m no coffee connoisseur; not even close. In fact, one of my favorite coffee conversations was with one of the greatest American runners of all time, Ryan Hall, who happens to be a coffee fanatic. We met for coffee at The Cartel Coffee Lab in Tempe, AZ following the Rock’n’Roll Arizona Half Marathon in 2014. Inside this Lab were test tubes I hadn’t seen since high school; maybe a bit fancier and used for brewing coffee.

I was hoping to speak with Ryan about running, but the conversation took an abrupt turn when I casually mentioned that my wife and I occasionally drink instant coffee. Ryan, usually soft spoken and composed, proceeded to give me a 3 minute lecture on why instant coffee is ludicrous. I learned that Ryan grinds his coffee beans before every cup of coffee, after weighing them (of course), and that he particularly enjoys beans from Ethiopia.

“You have a scale just for your coffee beans?” I asked.

“Yes, Chris.” Ryan responded matter of factly.

As a result of Ryan’s passion, my interest in the coffee culture started to brew. (He’s fast. I would like to be faster. I must drink coffee like Ryan Hall.)

As Westin Hotel’s Global Run Concierge I travel to different Westin hotels and resorts around the globe. I used to just land in new cities and drink whatever coffee I could find, but after getting reprimanded by Ryan, I started doing more research prior to a trip to learn where I might find the best locally brewed coffee.

And then I met Franz Zauner at an event in Washington D.C.

Franz’s job title is the Global Master Barista for Le Meridien Hotels. Le Meridien is a brand which prides itself on owning the coffee culture. So Franz basically has my job for Le Meridien and instead of learning about all things wellness and running related, he studies coffee.

Franz pouring coffee like a BOSS.

When I met Franz, I was holding a Grande Blonde Roast from Starbucks and I had never felt so self-conscious about holding a cup of coffee in my life. Feeling awkward I immediately told Franz what I was drinking even though he didn’t ask. Franz gave me a warm smile and said, “It’s okay, Chris. I won’t judge you for what kind of coffee you drink.” Secretly though? I think he was judging.

Franz taught me a lot about coffee and the ever-growing culture of coffee. And because National Coffee Day is upon us (International Coffee Day is Sunday, October 1st by the way), I’d like to share with you Franz’s top 3 tips on how to drink coffee:

Go for 100% Arabica coffee beans. Arabica coffee beans have 1/3 the caffeine content of Robusta beans and offers a rounder, more balanced taste. Many of the larger companies are now combining the two beans so, when possible, find a brew that is 100% Arabica. Cut out the sugar and syrups. Once you ditch the sugar, your palate will become more attuned to the various types of coffees and, in time, you’ll start to enjoy the different types of roasts as well as their origins. Take a break from your busy day. (This is my favorite and, perhaps, most relevant to the day.) Close your laptop, enjoy a cup of coffee with a colleague or a friend or family member. Use the time to socialize and appreciate the coffee you are drinking.