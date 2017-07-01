What to do when you are bored with your exercise routine?

Being in the fitness industry for over 20 years and working with thousands of people has helped me expose some of the biggest obstacles to achieving fitness goals that people face. One of the biggest: not having good sustainability and consistency. These qualities are often the main thing that separate those who succeed from the “rest of the pack”.

That fact has led me to design a few valuable tools that I would like to share with you. To state the problem another way, I see so many people who get out of shape or postpone their quest for a healthy lifestyle, only because they have gotten bored with their exercise routines.

Why is that, you might ask? Before revealing what people need to do to put the excitement back into their workouts, let's first understand why people get bored.

The main reason that people get bored and stop their exercise routine is that they have experienced a lack of progress.

Most people don’t want to do something they are not good at, or which doesn't produce any results.

In order to sustain a long-lasting workout regimen, you need to love what you do. You must learn to love the process. Only when you accept what it takes to have a great body can you experience the results you want. In essence, everything is just a learning experience.

How willing are you to learn something new about yourself?

Because, the truth is, nobody is bad at exercising.

Since pretty much everybody can move one way or another, and is in a certain physical shape, in order to become good at exercising one needs to learn how to efficiently get the most out of his or her body. Again, it’s all about learning.

And that leads me to the second point.

What are the tools needed to get the results you want?

The reason you don't get the results you want is not that you can't do it. It's not because you don't have time. It is not because you're not strong enough. It is not because you're not in good shape. It's not because you can't afford to hire a trainer.

It is because you haven't learned how to get the most out of your body. Therefore, after doing it wrong for so long, you slowly start believing that you just can't do it. That's why people give up.

The bottom line is, people stop exercising, or haven't started exercising yet, for one of these two reasons:

A) They don't know how to do it, therefore they don't believe they can accomplish their goals.

B) They haven't experienced the results they want, and so again, they don't believe they can do it.

If you want to have a long-lasting successful exercise routine you need to do the following:

1) ASK FOR HELP. If you were unsuccessful at sustaining an exercise routine, you need to hire a trainer who can teach you how to exercise properly, and what you need to do to accomplish your goals.

2) BELIEVE THAT YOU CAN. Understand and believe that if you really want to, you can feel good about yourself and your body. There is nothing wrong with you, period.

3) BE PATIENT. If things don't go the way you planned, it doesn't mean you can't do it. It just might take longer than you thought. Calm down and keep going.

4) BE FLEXIBLE. Weight loss is a journey, not a destination. Realize that it might take more than one trainer, longer than one month, or more than a few mistakes to get you closer to your goals. Having a flexible attitude is the key.

5) KEEP GOING. Remember this, it takes more than one bowl of pasta, more than one glass of wine, and more than one dessert to get you fat. Therefore, don't get discouraged just because you had a yummy meal.

6) HAVE THE RIGHT ATTITUDE. Success is not for losers. Therefore, have a winning attitude. Tell yourself that you are winning. Whatever happens, keep moving forward, keep fighting your bad habits, and believe that you have what it takes to accomplish your goals.

It will be just a matter of time before you become successful and achieve your goals. The above 6 tools are what you need to develop a winning attitude and a champion mindset. Practice these daily and I guarantee, you’ll develop a healthy lifestyle and a steady and successful exercise routine.