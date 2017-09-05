This Is The First Thing You Should Do When You Feel Unhappy

“Wanting to be happy or joyful all the time is not very realistic,” study author Maya Tamir, a psychology professor at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told HuffPost. “Never wanting to feel sadness or anger or fear is not realistic. If we are able to accept and even welcome the emotions that we have, whether they are pleasant or unpleasant, we are likely to be happier and more satisfied.”

So the next time you’re feeling unhappy, try to meet it. Address the things that are bothering you, and then try your best to move on.