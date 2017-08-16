What to do When You're Stuck in a Boring Conversation

From the workplace to the family get-together, it’s almost impossible to avoid people who keep the conversation completely one-sided. Perhaps your boss loves to chat just when you’re ready to walk out the door. Or maybe an in-law won’t let you get a word in edgewise at a family meal while you try to extricate yourself and talk to your rarely seen favorite cousin. Possibly, you’re just bored with the conversation for no other reason than it’s gotten completely one-sided. When we get stuck in these predicaments, it would be nice to have a go-to-strategy to get out.

Here’s an approach you’ve probably never thought of using. It involves refreshing your memory from perhaps the psych course you took in college about operant conditioning. Remember how pigeons will do almost anything if they’re given food in the right doses at the right times? People are the same way— we all work for reinforcement. Verbal behavior, i.e. talking, therefore can be seen from the same perspective. If you provide reinforcement for the people who talk too much, they’ll just keep talking. Even a head nod can prove to be all the encouragement they need.

Using these principles, Oslo and Akerhus University’s Carsta Simon and UC Davis’ William Baum (2017) analyzed conversational exchanges between people studied in a lab setting. Their goal was to “uncover lawful relations in people’s communicative exchanges in conversations” (p. 259). In other words, do people monopolize conversations because we let them do so? Could we change the reinforcers we provide to them so that they’ll realize it’s time to stop talking?

Agreement is one form of reinforcement, and this was the focus on the Simon and Baum study. In a conversation, you can show agreement by nodding as well as by saying you agree, and this might alter how the person speaking to you then behaves. When your conversation partner is exceptionally long-winded, you might hope that looking away, shuffling your feet, or heading toward the door (if possible) would send out signals to stop talking. However, you may be inadvertently keeping the reinforcement going in other ways that you don’t realize.

The international collaborative team in this study tested their model on a set of 9 native German speakers who were paired with 2 research “confederates,” purportedly other participants who were actually part of the experimental design. The verbal behavior of the actual participants was compared based on whether the confederates agreed with their statements, and whether they looked at them or not while offering their supportive responses.

As it turned out, neither verbal nor nonverbal reinforcement via agreement seemed to matter in affecting speech length of the participants. The participants were more sensitive to how much the confederates talked, but not whether they offered agreement. If the confederates were quiet, the participants talked less, as if trying to draw out their quieter conversation partner.

Because you undoubtedly want people such as bosses and family members to like you, it’s improbable that you would do anything but agree with them, even while you wish they would stop talking. The results of this behaviorally-based study will get you out of this fix in the most polite way possible. You don’t have to interrupt, you don’t have to shuffle your feet, and you don’t have to walk toward the door. Just don’t say anything. The Simon-Baum study showed that people will talk less when they sense that others in the conversation are being unusually quiet. Resisting the urge to interrupt, even if it’s to offer agreement, may be the best way to signal that it’s time for the other person to quit.

Turning the tables, think back on times you’ve perhaps been that conversation monopolizer. Being able to read the verbal and nonverbal signals of your communication partners will help you avoid being the boring one. When it’s time to stop, you’ll know it. Both of you will feel happier and better about each other when things are truly two-sided.

