What to Eat and See at the 2017 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

Epcot at Walt Disney World launches its 22nd Epcot International Food & Wine Festival at the end of the summer. This must-attend culinary event offers visitors a chance to taste flavors from around the world. Held for a whopping 75 days (August 31 to November 13, 2017) with over 200 menu options to choose from, park guests can attend hands-on cooking workshops, celebrity chef demonstrations and wine and cheese tastings.

There’s plenty to eat, drink and experience at over 35 Global Marketplaces set up specifically for the Festival. Here’s a quick look at some of the activities, entertainment and menus you won’t want to miss:

1. Meet your favorite TV chefs and culinary icons at demonstrations throughout the 75 day Festival. A few famous names on the schedule include Alex Guarnaschelli, Buddy Valastro, Carla Hall, Cat Cora and Shaun O’Neale. Learn some of their cooking and baking tips while you watch them in action.

2. In addition to the 11 country pavilions at Epcot’s World Showcase – Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, United States, Japan, Morocco, France, United Kingdom and Canada – there are over a dozen additional countries and regions with food and beverage kiosks for guests to enjoy main courses, snacks and drinks, including Belgium, Brazil, the Caribbean, Greece, India and Thailand.

3. Bringing the kids? Great! Let them taste test a wide range of global flavors at the different kiosks to expand their palettes. Some kid-friendly options include Chicken Potstickers (China), Crispy Chicken with Cornbread (Farm Fresh) and Zesty Cheeseburger and Cheddar Cheese Macaroni Handwich (Epcot Legacy Showcase). And make sure they do the Ratatouille-inspired culinary scavenger hunt, which has the kids seeking out mini Remy statues across the park.

4. Plenty of visitors to Epcot plan to “drink their way around the world” as they walk the World Showcase, and during the Food & Wine Festival you can be sure there are plenty of spots to grab a beer, cocktail or glass of wine at almost every Global Marketplace. If you want to learn more about what you’re drinking, sign up for a wine, beer or whiskey tasting seminar. Click here to view the tastings calendar.

5. You can enjoy more than just food and wine at this year’s Festival. The Eat to the Beat concert series features singers and musicians from around the world, including fan favorites Air Supply, Billy Ocean, Boyz II Men, Sugar Ray and Taylor Dane. View the concert schedule here.

6. Chocolate lovers won’t want to miss free samples at The Chocolate Experience: From Bean to Bar. You’ll get to try a “liquid candy bar” by Ghiradelli, the booths sponsor, something richer than a mug of hot cocoa, but just as yummy! You’ll also learn how chocolate is made and see sculptures made of chocolate.

7. As for what’s on the menu, there are classic dishes from each country and region, including Lobster Rolls (Hops & Barley), Jamaican Beef Patties (Islands of the Caribbean), Spanakopita (Greece), Bratwurst (Germany), Belgian Waffles (Belgium) and Crispy Calamari (Italy), but you’ll also find some not-so familiar fare that’s just as delicious.

To help you pick out some of the best of this year’s Festival here’s a quick guide:

2017 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Will you try the Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash at the Hawai’i Kiosk?

For seafood lovers: Seared Shrimp and Scallop Cake with Cold Noodle Salad (Thailand)

If you’re craving comfort food: Smoked Beef Brisket and Pimento Cheese served on Griddled Garlic Toast (Hops & Barley)

Something with a kick: Spicy Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomato, Onions, and Tzatziki Sauce (Morocco)

To satisfy your sweet tooth: Cannoli al Cioccolato: Chocolate-covered Cannoli Filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate and Candied Fruit (Italy)

For those who are risk takers: Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, and Spicy Mayonnaise (Hawai’i)

If you love curry: Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas, and Basmati Rice (India)

A must-have mocktail: T=C2 Vanilla-Flavored Tonic Water and Cotton Candy (Light Lab)

Because you want to eat on the go: Charcuterie in a Cone with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, and Olives with an Herb Vinaigrette (Spain)

8. You’ll need tickets to the park in order to enjoy the Festival. A 1-day park ticket ranges from $99 to $119 depending on the day you’re going. There are also Premium Events, which cost additional fees starting at $35. These events include hands-on demonstrations, a chef’s table, seminars and parties where you can eat from up to 50 different stations in one spot! You can learn about each event at EpcotFoodFestival.com