What to Get a (Stressed-out and Underslept) New Mom

Of course, it’s always fun to bring tiny socks and Sophie the Giraffe and whatnot to a baby shower, but I think it’s important to throw in a present for the mother. I especially love giving gifts that are lifesavers after the baby is born, when a new mom hasn’t slept or showered for days and is semi-deranged.
A frazzled new mom’s secret weapon in avoiding the Danny Zuko look.
Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
Buy it: $20 at Amazon
New mothers tend to forgo meals and eat like squirrels, gnawing quickly on nuts and dried fruits. This service makes it easy, delivering high-energy snacks that can be scarfed down one-handed, like chili-lime cashews and baobab-and-raspberry clusters.
Baoba Raspberry Clusters Multipack
Buy it: $9 for 6 packs at Graze
With a baby on your hip, you don’t want to futz with shoelaces or buckles. These Birks hit the new-mother sweet spot: slip-on, stylish but sturdy, and made entirely of lightweight EVA, so they’re waterproof. Spewed bodily fluids rinse right off!
Birkenstock Women’s EVA Madrid Sandal
Buy it: $25 at Amazon
A scented candle is nice, but what she can really use is bath salts for postpartum “fissure control.”
Sitz Bath Soak
Buy it: $26 at Amazon
“Expert facial results” in 15 minutes, and she can do it in her sweatpants.
Charlotte Tilbury Revolutionary Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
Buy it: $80 at Nordstrom
When a shower isn’t happening. And hasn’t been happening. And won’t be happening.
Herban Essentials Lavender Towelettes
Buy it: $16 at Amazon
A blast of this reviving mix of sandalwood, neroli, and clary sage is just the thing after a long night of multiple feedings. Developed with famed “flower alchemist” Katie Hess of Lotus Wei.
CAP Captivator Energy Mist
Buy it: $46 at Spring
Mouthwash is a godsend when you’re late again for Music Together class and have no time to brush. Whitens, freshens, and alcohol-free.
Squeaky Clean Fresh Breath Oral Mouth Rinse
Buy it: $16 at Amazon
The best, most natural concealer, for when her eye bags are heading toward her chin.
Glossier Stretch Concealer
Buy it: $18 at Glossier
Search by local schools and parent groups to find the most top-rated sitters. Book and pay online. Get out of the damn house. Done.
Urbansitter Gift Card
Buy it: From $25 at Urbansitter
