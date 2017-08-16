What to look for in a good weather app

Gone are the days when people relied on a weather station or the local TV/radio station to get weather forecasts. Now, you can get a forecast right where you are on your phone or computer using a weather app. An overkill weather app can go as far as helping pilots to dodge a storm or heavy truck drivers to decide on better routes. If you are planning on installing a weather app, read on to get a guide on what to look for before you install one.

It should show continually updated more radar

Using a radar updated app is like getting weather updates straight from a meteorologist or weather station. Radar is a detective system that can read weather patterns using radio waves. Radar is very accurate, and it is what most weather stations use. It gives imagery updates as well. When looking for a weather app, read its specifications to see that it uses radar for its readings.

It should work online

Weather always changes and a weather app gets its updates from the internet. If an app can work offline, it’s a good app, but it’s not the best. If you are planning a hike or boating, you need an app that will consistently give you accurate updates because you don’t want to get caught up high in the mountains with torrential rains because it is risky.

It’s the same while on a boat ride. You must know the exact weather so that you don’t get hit by a storm or speedy waves. Only an app that uses an internet connection can give you accurate weather updates.

It should forecast beyond your town

An app that just gives you an update of your local area is not a good app. You need to know the weather forecast beyond the borders so that you have a bigger picture of the regional weather. If you plan to travel across the border, you should be able to get a sneak into the weather the other side without having to install a new app. Your weather app should be able to work as your travel app.

It should be multi purpose

A good weather app should be able to forecast not just when the next storm shall happen but also other projections.

It should indicate the current weather and what will occur in the next hour or so. You should be able to see constant weather updates 24 hours.

You don’t want an app that predicts the sun, rain and wind and doesn’t anticipate snow, hails lightening and storms. For example in Canada, the only weather app that gives a daily UV and Pollen data and a real-time lightning map is WeatherBug This app further alerts about hurricanes, tornadoes and torrential rains and then offers safety and damage preventative methods. I would recommend Canada and US weather app users to get WeatherBug.

Conclusion

The most important thing to look for in a weather app is accuracy. You don’t want to get a prediction that says it is going to rain in the next 3 hours and then it rains in an hour. Weather apps are intended to help with planning trips, boating, farming, and camping, arranging sports games among other things. If you use an app, it needs to be accurate enough for you to rely on it.

If you take serious note of all the above points when looking for a weather app, you will enjoy using your app.