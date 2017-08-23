When it comes to solo travel, less is more. Literally.

That’s because you’re the only one who’s there to lug around your belongings, so packing practically is the name of the game. Say goodbye to packing “maybes” and focus instead on the bare essentials you’ll absolutely use.

Whether you’re camping for the weekend, backpacking across Europe, or road tripping across the states for some important self-reflection, you’ll want to focus on packing on the necessities.

Below, 13 solo travel must-haves