08/23/2017

What To Pack For A Solo Trip

Repeat after me: Less is more.

By Amanda Pena

When it comes to solo travel, less is more. Literally. 

That’s because you’re the only one who’s there to lug around your belongings, so packing practically is the name of the game. Say goodbye to packing “maybes” and focus instead on the bare essentials you’ll absolutely use.

Whether you’re camping for the weekend, backpacking across Europe, or road tripping across the states for some important self-reflection, you’ll want to focus on packing on the necessities.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the ultimate solo travel list. From comfy live-in leggings to multipurpose essentials like sneakers and a scarf with pockets, you’ll be set for your next Cheryl Strayed-inspired adventure.

Below, 13 solo travel must-haves.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Travel And Tourism Shoppable Camping
