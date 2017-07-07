What to remember while selecting Ipe Decking

If you are planning to add decks to your place, then, there are a lot of things that has to be taken care of. Ipe which is pronounced as Epay is one of the finest quality of wood which is available for decking. There are a lot of options available for decking, however, ipe wood is the best among them. In this article we discuss about the properties and advantages of ipe wood over other decking options available.

Details about Ipe Wood:-

Ipe wood is popularly known as ironwood and is found in south and central America. It got its name ironwood because of its durability, density and strength. Its other advantages includes its natural resistance to damage caused by insects as well as fungal decay making it long lasting as compared to its alternatives.

Why Ipe Wood:-

Ipe wood deck is the best option if you are planning to get a deck at your place. There is no negative side of using ipe wood for deck. Its natural wooden look gives a beautiful look to the area it has been installed at. Below we have discussed some of the benefits of ipe wood which gives it an edge over its counterparts:

Aesthetic Appeal – Decks of ipe wood have a warm and natural tone adding to the beauty of the place. Clubbed with wooden furniture, it elevates the look of the entire area.

Low Maintenance – Decks of Ipe wood do not require much maintenance as they can be easily cleaned by a brush. As the wood is resistant to fungus, you do not have to worry about preservative treatments.

Long Lasting - Ipe decking is considered the best as it is long lasting. With little or no maintenance required, this wood has a long life span and is thus preferred by home décor experts for long lasting projects. They are naturally resistant to fire and rot.

Strength – Ipe wood decks are very strong and do not easily wear and tear when exposed to high pressure. You can easily move around without affecting the quality of the deck.

Heat Resistant – Ipe wood absorbs less heat in comparison to its other counterparts making it pleasant to walk on even in summers. No matter how hot the day is, your deck will be soothing cool for you.

A lifelong investment

Ipe decking is a little costly as compared to other deck options. However, it is a one time investment as the quality that you get at that price is far better as compared to others. The lifespan of an ipe deck is larger than other wooden decks and it also requires very less maintenance.

If you opt for cheaper options, you might have to invest in decks sooner as the other wooden decks easily wither and get damaged quickly. They even have a lesser life span as compared to ipe wood.