What, to "The Poor," was this Fourth of July?

A painting by John Trumbull depicting the Committee of Five presenting their draft to the Congress on June 28, 1776.

Millions mark the Fourth of July with fireworks rivaling the radiance of the stars, searing grills aromatizing neighborhoods, beaches blanketed with a moving sea of humanity and formal patriotic observances parading down major thoroughfares. As we sober from the intoxicating national pride produced by the day’s festivities, we face the moral obligation to interrogate what America has become and what she means to the most vulnerable within her shores. Many Americans cannot find sunlight in their mental skies as they live under a threatening overcast of anxiety concerning the potential loss of healthcare, reinstatement of draconian drug policies, aggressive deportations, a religion-specific travel ban and structural discrimination against the formerly incarcerated. From the bustling chambers of the judiciary of Baltimore to police brutality in Oakland to an unchecked opioid crisis in Appalachia, millions become daily casualties to the moral corrosion of democracy, corporatization of the American Dream and unsightly miscarriages of justice. What, to the disinherited and disadvantaged, was this Fourth of July?

In an indicting oration offered by Frederick Douglass, he excoriates northern politicians and leaders in Rochester, NY on July 5, 1852—nearly a decade prior to the commencement of the Civil War: “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham…your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery…” On July 4th, we herald the revolutionary impulse of colonial dissenters—white men crafting the blueprint for democratic freedom—while ignoring the legacy the chattel system they squarely left intact.

For 241 years, generations of the disinherited have suffered the perpetual conflict between the essential America and the existential America. The essential America places a premium on justice, liberty, and equality, while the existential America practices a realpolitik of division, a heritage of terror, and a culture of chauvinism. Sacralized by the myth of Manifest Destiny, America stretches from the Atlantic to the Pacific on stolen land developed by stolen people. Why would Black, brown, and poor folk be surprised by gentrification in Harlem, a state takeover in Atlantic City, and prison profiteering in Louisiana?

The substance of our disappointment flows from the very well of hope from which the framers of the Declaration of Independence drew the words, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness." Something deeply embedded in every human being is a faint, but no less real, confirmation of humans as heirs to “somebodiness” and dignity. Corporate greed, heteronormative patriarchal logic, religious bigotry, and racialized policies wrongly deny millions of Americans this cosmic inheritance. The American promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness lays burning on the altar of whiteness.

On the Fourth of July, we have an obligation to challenge the legitimacy of our democracy’s marriage to whiteness and money. White patriarchal capitalism is neither about individual acts of prejudice nor white people. It is about power—structural sins and institutional inequities. It is a logic that governs beneath the conscious and undergirds systems. Very little operates outside of the deleterious insistence of whiteness and heteronormative maleness.

The Trump presidency poses a unique hazard to the future of free democratic society. Millions of poor and working Americans delivered democracy into the hands of a plutocratic demagogue who specialized in bankruptcy, fraud, degrading women's bodies, poor treatment of working people, and racist rhetoric.

What did the Fourth of July mean to victims of the criminal justice system? Through Attorney General Jeff Sessions, anachronous “tough of crime” rhetoric replaces the nascent “smart on crime” shift to resuscitate the failed War on Drugs. Plans are underway to reinstate severe mandatory minimums that tie the hands of judges and suffocate communities, target more drug and firearms violation suspects, and undo the guidelines for 21st century policing. Currently, America incarcerates over one-fifth of the world’s prisoners though it only has under one-twentieth of the world’s citizens. More than six million Americans cannot vote due to felony convictions; one in thirteen Black citizens have lost the right to vote under felony disenfranchisement laws. This administration’s approach to law enforcement only augments this crisis. While a guilty system continues to incarcerate millions for nonviolent drug offenses, the killers of Mike Brown, Miriam Carey, Trayvon Martin, Aiyana Jones, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Freddy Gray, Rekia Boyd and Yvette Smith live free.

What did the Fourth of July mean to the sick? The political audacity and moral anemia of Senator Mitch McConnell and Speaker Paul Ryan embolden the democratic ignorance of Mr. Trump and political negligence toward the poor. Twenty-two million Americans precariously live at the mercy of Senate and House Republican bills that callously wait to morph healthcare for the masses into wealth-care for the few. Both bills assault access to Medicaid and allow states to sing the all-too-familiar elegy of “interposition” and “nullification” for other healthcare safety nets. This boxes the sick into the capricious and often shorthanded will of their state. “States’ Rights” has never been a welcomed mantra for nonwhite communities. It is yesterday’s code language of white supremacy. Tragically related, the Supreme Court gutted section 4 of the Voting Rights Act, thereby releasing the checks on historically culpable states to change their voting laws at will. Instead of electing our politicians, we now have a system enabling politicians to redraw districts so politicians can elect their voters, even as they kowtow to the one-percenters who disproportionately fund their campaigns. Alas, our health and democracy remain for sale to the highest bidders.

The conscience of America can no longer slumber under the thin veil of national innocence and ignorance. Standing in the moral mirror, America must strip herself bare and stand naked before the Author of the Universe under whom we pledge allegiance to a flag soaked in the blood of the slaughtered poor from Baghdad to Baton Rouge. America must name its history of genocidal nation-building, Black codes and predatory sharecropping, redlining and residential segregation, internment camps, discriminatory healthcare, abandoning veterans, and under-educating nonwhite and poor communities. The moral crisis of our day sets the stage for us to manifest a greater sense of humanity and commitment to democracy than even the duplicitous architects of our republic. If the Fourth of July is to carry transformative meaning, at a minimum, America must:

1. Expand access to and guarantee affordable healthcare to all Americans.

2. Guarantee a living wage, quality housing and education for every family in America.

3. Reform sentencing and policing practices to guarantee “equal protection under the law.”

4. Pass legislation that expands and protects the living opportunities for the formerly incarcerated.

5. Restore and expand the Voting Rights Act of 1965.