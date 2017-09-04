What Track Can Teach The World

Four Lessons From This Year’s Track Season

Flickr: tableatny

As the lights were turned off at Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium last Friday, track and field fans mourned the end of the 2017 season. The completion of the Diamond League global circuit wrapped up a year that demonstrated the true power of a sport that may not be the most widely followed in the U.S. or globally, but demonstrates outstanding qualities and key lessons for the world.

1. The “world” can come together for a purely positive purpose.

Name an event or institution that involves participants from every country and territory that is peaceful in nature and celebrates human potential. To me, the recent World Track & Field Championships in London represent the only such global happening, bringing together athletes from more than 200 nations to run, jump, and throw, all seeking to be crowned “World Champions” or achieve a personal best. It’s compelling in its simplicity and for the fact that, unlike the Super Bowl or World Series, its champions are the best in a sport the whole world practices. The 2000 athletes lived in peace over a 10-day period, had meals together, and engaged in friendly, if not highly spirited, competition.

2. Seemingly intractable problems can be dealt with effectively.

This season, the world of track dealt with its one nagging reality, doping, in a transparent and sensible way. It assigned the few Russian participants status as so-called “authorized neutral athletes.” This delightfully milquetoast descriptive appropriately shamed the Russian Federation for its state-sponsored doping efforts while allowing a group of frequently tested Russian athletes to compete. The “neutral” athletes were warmly welcomed and celebrated for the fact that they achieved “world class” status without the help of the Russian doping machine.

3. The power of the people trumps terror and overcomes prejudice.

Mayor Sadiq Kahn opened the London Championships with a paean to the value of sport to celebrate human potential and heal societal wounds. He dismissed the fear terrorists have tried to engender in the U.K. by calling on Londoners to turn out for the Championships in record numbers, which they did. And, the quotidian stories of individual athletes achieving remarkable things proved inspirational. Somalian-born, practicing Muslim Mo Farah set the Union Jacks of his adopted nation waving with his stirring stretch run in the 10,000 meters. The unheralded Ivory Coast sprinter, Marie-Josee Ta Lou came within an eyelash of winning her two events, a remarkable achievement for a woman from her nation. The track world was at peace, and the world was in a better place.

4. Everyone wins when the plight of refugees are raised in a positive way.

For the second year in a row, a group of refugee athletes took part in a major sporting event. Following up on last year’s innovative participation of a group of refugees in the Rio Olympics, a group of five athletes who had escaped political persecution in their home countries of Somalia, South Sudan, and Ethiopia competed in middle and long distance events in London. Organized and trained by the Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation and sponsored by Swiss company On, the refugees didn’t win any medals, but they demonstrated the strength of the human spirit to overcome challenges. They were among the most popular competitors at the Championships.