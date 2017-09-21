What We Are Really Swimming In

When I was a teenager, I worked as a lifeguard. We used to tell the kids that there was a chemical in the water that would turn purple around them if they peed in the pool. Of course, there was no such chemical and it is likely that the kids peed anyway. One in five Americans admit to having done so, though I suspect that is a low estimate. We do not have to guess anymore, because scientists now have a way to measure how much urine there is in a pool.

Pools are treated with chemicals and UV radiation to kill the various microbes in them. Microbes get into pools from swimmers’ urine, as well as hair and skin. The environment can also contribute microbes from dirt, insects, leaves and other things that end up in the pool. Chemical disinfectants react with the organic materials in the pool such as dirt, skin cells, sweat, urine and sunscreens among many others. This reaction produces disinfection byproducts (DBPs). DBPs are in the pool and in the air around it, and some are known toxins when present in sufficient amounts. There are laws in the US and in Europe stating that a minimum amount of pool water must be replaced daily to avoid the accumulation of these chemicals.

The biggest contributor to the formation of DBPs in pool water is urine, with each swimmer contributing one tenth to one third of a cup on average. Urine contains a great deal of nitrogen-rich urea, which reacts with chlorine to form a DBP called trichloramine. Trichloramine is responsible for the unique smell of an indoor pool.

Pool operators try to find a balance when adding chemicals. They want to add enough disinfectants to kill microbes while limiting the production of DBPs. Urine consumes between 30 and 45 percent of the chlorine in a pool, loose dirt on swimmers consumes about 30 percent and swimmers’ sweat consumes a varying amount depending on the water temperature and level of activity.

Scientists now have a tool that allows them to get a better measure of the amount of urine in pools. As it turns out, 95 percent of the artificial sweetener called acesulfame-potassium, or Ace-K, passes through the body and is excreted in the urine. Ace-K is added to chewing gum, jello, jam, sodas and frozen desserts among many other common foods. Because Ace-K is not found in nature, it represents an ideal marker for urine. Scientists took samples of water from pools and tested them for Ace-K, and every single sample they tested contained Ace-K, meaning that the pool had been polluted with urine. Using a common lab device called a high-performance liquid chromatography system, the scientists discovered that a 75 by 45 foot, 110,000-gallon pool contained about 8 gallons of urine.

Now we have proof for what we all knew- people pee in pools. Do you really want to swim in a pool that you or others have peed in? We suspect your answer would be no.