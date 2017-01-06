COMEDY

What We Hope Jimmy Fallon Will Do As Host Of The Golden Globes

A live lip sync battle would be awesome.

Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

It’s hard not to like Jimmy Fallon, and I’ve never understood the people who say things like, “Ugh, he’s so annoying!”

Why? Because he’s always giggling, singing, dancing and generally in a merry mood? And a follow-up question: Does your circulation suffer with your heart encased in stone?

We love Jimmy. And we’re excited to see him host the Golden Globes this year. Hopefully, he’ll bring some levity to a tough past year. We could all use a little of Jimmy’s signature goofy antics.

