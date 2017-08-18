What we’re not considering in the Confederate monument debate

Much of the coverage of President Trump’s tweets yesterday suggested Confederate monuments should be removed, but it didn’t explain why. This has been common in media coverage of this issue: reports assume the relics should either stay or go, and don’t take the time to explore the pros and cons.

Before we go any further, a note: we are not taking a side on this issue. The Knife Media is shedding light on a tendency in the news and in society to assume a certain course of action is the right one, without examining why or opening debate to other perspectives. Regardless of the subject matter, this doesn’t encourage critical thinking or help people solve the problems affecting our society. So, we decided to examine the question more freely, since the media coverage didn’t.

The prevailing argument for removing the monuments is not hard to understand. They symbolize some of the darkest moments in American history, memorializing the individuals and movements that upheld slavery, bigotry, racism and hate — principles that are contrary to humanity and civil rights. Many monuments were erected during the Jim Crow period of racial segregation or in the 1950s in response to the civil rights movement. They honor men who fought a war to maintain slavery, and that’s not consistent with the values that this nation stands for. So, clearly, they should be removed.

Now, an alternate perspective. It’s natural to feel that if we eliminate objects like these, we eliminate what they represent. But, do we? These monuments are symbols of a violent and hateful past, and our current debate is evidence that the nation hasn’t fully resolved that conflict. So let’s look at the options: we can do away with them, we can preserve them without question, or we could recast what they mean to us. In other words, we may not need to eliminate or relocate these symbols, but rather, redefine what they mean to us and what generations ahead can learn from them.

A statue of a man on a horse is just that, but what it represents and the lessons we learn from it—this is what matters most. So if a monument honors a Confederate general, we could stop using it for honor, and instead regard it as a reminder of a tragedy we never want to repeat. It could become an incentive to resolve our outstanding racial divisions, to help us have a conversation about these issues without the blame and sensationalism so common right now.