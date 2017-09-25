What Were Some Physics Theories That Were Later Proven Wrong?

What are some theories in physics that were accepted but later proven to be wrong? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Inna Vishik, P.h.D. Applied Physics & Physics, Stanford University, on Quora:

What are some theories in physics that were accepted but later proven to be wrong? This is an important question, because all too often, science is presented as trafficking in absolute truths. On the contrary, science is a framework for interpreting, systematizing, and predicting nature based on empirical observations. That is to say, a well accepted ‘theory’ (framework for understanding/predicting nature) can always be upended with sufficiently compelling contrary evidence.

That being said, as one progresses in the history of physics towards modern times, examples become harder to come by. The physics community has become much larger, much more thoroughly documented, and much more specialized. This means that it is increasingly difficult to have a debunkable theory become universally accepted before it is disproven.

Perhaps the best known example of a debunked ‘theory’ among physics students is the aether, once thought to be the medium which light propagated through. This theory seemed logical in the late 1800s with the newly developed understanding that light was an electromagnetic wave and the prior knowledge that all other waves propagate through a medium. The aether was famously disproved by the Michelson–Morley experiment.

Another example that is a bit more obscure is in crystallography, where it was once thought that crystalline solids could only be composed of repeating blocks (unit cells) that could be used to tile all of space. This was upended with the discovery of Quasicrystals (1982; Nobel prize in chemistry 2011) by Dan Shechtman, a finding that had a very loud and famous detractor in Linus Pauling. This example is not as clear cut as the previous because quasicrystals (‘aperiodic tiling’) had been predicted a few decades prior, so it would be inaccurate to say that the entire scientific establishment ‘accepted’ a limited view of crystallography (See also: Inna Vishik's answer to What are some stories of scientists making a major discovery that was not accepted for many years/decades by the scientific community?).

For a more modern example, I have to confine myself to my field only (see the specialization comment above). The best example I can come up with is more like a bad game of ‘telephone’ than an accepted theory. When I was a PhD student, there was a common trope that ‘conventional’ superconductors (explained by Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer theory, in which superconductivity is caused by electrons interacting with atomic lattice vibrations) could only have a maximum transition temperature (Tc) up to 30–40K. This purported ‘BCS limit’ wasn’t a real thing. The misunderstanding stemmed from a paper from the 60s that had calculated the maximum Tc that superconductors that were known in that day could be pushed to (~30K), which was correct, but whose result was superficially misapplied. Thus, this alleged ‘BCS limit’ was widely stated as a ‘fact’ in various contexts. This doesn’t happen anymore because now, the highest temperature superconductor ever was discovered (hydrogen sulphide under hella pressure), and it is almost certainly a conventional superconductor with a Tc almost 7x the purported limit (see: Inna Vishik's answer to Which compound is the current record holder of high temperature superconductivity?)