What Were the Motives Behind Trump's Debt Limit Deal With Democrats?

Answer by William Murphy, Professor of American History, on Quora:

It is very difficult to evaluate Trump’s motives, because they seem to shift a lot. But I think it’s possible to draw a few conclusions.

First, Trump spent seven months trying to govern with just Republican votes in Congress. This should be a reasonable strategy for a President whose party controls both Houses. But the Republican Party remains deeply internally divided on many issues, so much so that on many occasions over the past several years they required Democratic votes to pass certain must-pass legislation (like appropriations bills to avoid a government shutdown, or debt limit increases) because some portion of the Republican caucus, mainly in the House, would not support these measures. So for example, with the debt ceiling, any bill which passed was probably going to require some Democratic votes. It’s possible that Trump recognized this… or that his chief of staff, John Kelly, recognized this, and told him as much. (Chief of Staff is an incredibly important position in a modern presidential administration, and Kelly seems to be highly competent in the role so far.)

So, if they needed Democratic votes for the debt limit anyway, why not make a show of negotiating with Democrats and get some positive press coverage for bipartisanship?

This brings us to a second point. Trump loves positive press coverage, and every sign points to him being deeply bothered by the negative coverage he has received since being elected. We can see this in his comments about the press and his almost constant complaining about how unfairly he’s been treated. So, anything that gives Trump some positive press is going to seem attractive to him. When he cut the deal on the debt limit, a deal which had to be made and was always going to have to include Democratic votes, he got a lot of positive press for the first time in months. (To be clear, it wasn’t this SPECIFIC deal that had to be made, but sooner or later SOME deal was going to be needed, since some members of the House Freedom Caucus were unlikely to support any debt limit increase that could actually pass the Senate.) All of a sudden you had major media outlets writing stories that Trump was an “independent” who could cut deals that an ordinary Republican would not be able to.

Here’s the New York Times after the debt limit deal last week:

Here’s the Associated Press:

A quote from an Associate Press article about the debt limit deal:

A president who spent months catering to the Republican conservative wing now appears unbound by ideology and untethered by party allegiances.

Anyone who’s spent any time really paying attention to Trump throughout his career has to believe he LOVES this kind of coverage. It doesn’t matter whether it’s TRUE — in fact, I’d argue that presenting Trump as some kind of suddenly-revealed independent is kind of silly — what matters is that it feeds into how he wants people to see him. Trump wants people to believe he is a fantastic dealmaker who is tough and strong and decisive and answers to no one. Quickly going out and making a deal with his adversaries over the objection of the leaders of his own party reinforces this image. He went out and got done what needed to be done! And when Ryan and McConnell couldn’t get a deal, Trump stepped in and made it happen! It’s not hard to imagine that Trump really, really likes being seen this way.

Along the same lines, Trump ran in part on his prowess as a dealmaker. Here’s the thing when you’re governing with just the support of your own party: it’s hard to argue you’re making deals with your own side. Trump hasn’t really had any big deals to point to so far. If he’s going to make deals, it’s going to have to be with the opposition — that’s what a deal is, an agreement between your side and another side that is, well, NOT yours. Trump wants to be seen as that dealmaker he says he is, so he has to make some deals rather than just work within a structure controlled by Ryan and McConnell.

And look, to be clear, whatever his motivations, these are good things. It’s laudable for any leader of either party to want to legitimately compromise with the other party. The American political system was literally built to require compromise. So the fact that Trump is actually looking across the aisle to compromise is a good thing.

There’s also another aspect to consider here: Trump and Chuck Schumer have known each other for a long time, and for most of that time have been on friendly terms. They’ve been at odds publicly since Trump’s inauguration, with each publicly criticizing the other, but there is a pre-existing relationship there that could form a reasonable basis for something of a working relationship.

As for DACA — why would Trump, the immigration hardliner, want to preserve DACA after announcing that he was ending it? I suspect there are several things going on here. There are about 800,000 DACA recipients. They were all brought to this country as children — they did not choose to come or stay here illegally, that was their parents’ decision. Over 90% of them have college educations and are employed, and all have clean criminal records (it’s a requirement of the program.) Trump may have been legitimately surprised by the backlash from ending the program. While his core supporters may support this move, that group is fairly small, and doesn’t even comprise the entire Republican Party. To a majority of Americans, finding a way to allow the DREAMers to stay seems fairly reasonable, even if they don’t necessarily agree with the legal method Obama used to accomplish this. And kicking them out seems heartless. If a 25-year-old college graduate with a job was brought here illegally when they were 4 years old, this is the only country they’ve ever known, and deporting them doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense.

I think that up to now, or at least for the last several months, Trump has been content to play to his base; the 36–38% of people who are basically willing to support him no matter what. I think there were advisers he was relying on, particularly Steve Bannon, who urged him basically to play to this base because he was never going to win over Democrats and Independents, while Republicans who aren’t thrilled with him have already shown they’ll vote for him before they vote for a Democrat.

But Bannon is gone. And John Kelly is Trump’s chief of staff. He’s a former general, and generals tend to be pragmatic by nature. It’s not hard to imagine that Trump is now getting advice along the lines that he has to make some moves to reach out to people who do not currently support him, rather than just trying to please the minority of people who already do. This is how to be a successful president — to reach out and win people over who previously were opposed to you. If Trump wants to get re-elected, he probably has to attract more more support than the 46% of the vote he won in 2016. Playing to his base won’t get him that. So he can make a deal on DACA that will be popular with people outside his base. It will anger his base, but those people don’t have anywhere else to go, and he will have other opportunities to please them.

So, Trump likes to make deals, likes the good press he’s been getting as a result of these deals, likes being seen as independent and decisive, and is no longer being advised by people like Bannon who wanted him to play just to his base.

Will all of this lead to some kind of a new era in Trump’s presidency? Will it lead to him being more successful and popular? It’s hard to say. For one thing, Trump is not exactly a model of constancy. That is, just because he’s behaving this way right now, over a 10-day stretch of time, doesn’t mean he’s going to stick with it. And he’s taking a big risk: he needs the Republican majorities in Congress if he wants to get some of the major items on his agenda — like Tax Reform and a Wall — done. Even if he decided only to deal with Democrats from now on, that wouldn’t get him very much. Republicans set the agenda in Congress. Nothing will come up for a vote that they don’t want to vote on. That’s the power of the majority. These two issues — the debt ceiling and DACA — are issues where there is some Republican support but which would probably require some Democratic votes to pass no matter what. That’s not true of most issues on Trump’s agenda. So, if he goes too far toward the Democrats now, and alienates his own party, he’ll make it harder for him to get the stuff done that he really wants.