What We've Got Here Is A Failure To Communicate

For centuries societies have been working to create a better world. Most of our leaders, whether conservative or liberal, have been thoughtful, dignified, and willing to make hard decisions in the interest of national security and stability. They weren’t concerned with popularity of thought but with doing what was best for the country, not themselves. But every now and again the world has seen a despot put into power on a “populist” wave of misinformation and pandering, or military coup, put there with disinformation and violence. Pretty consistently, these fanatical ideologues ruined economies, destroyed human rights protections, and put power before people (Communists), or they went even further, the truly evil, who use genocide and enslavement to despots and corporate rule (Fascists) to take control of nations and murder millions.

So why in America are we allowing a ruling class who seems to be combining both? This Trump Administration is not just a little “off”, they are downright dangerous. They have admitted their goal is the deconstruction of the American government. This land that I love. This land you love. They want to deconstruct it. Why?

It seems clear there is a failure by Republicans to understand what government means. It is even more clear they have no intention of creating a better world. Well, at least not for you and me. They are only concerned with a better world for the few, their 1% cronies. That is oligarchy. Republicans are actively engaged in dismantling basic protections and our safety net system. They have suppressed voting, used misinformation and disinformation campaigns, and are now attempting to allow citizens to die to shovel money to the already rich.

Shockingly, Republican elected officials act more and more like despots than Democratically elected representatives of their constituents. For example, how many Republicans tried to avoid constituents by refusing to attend Town Hall meetings in their districts? Even worse, how many have tried to demonize these constituents by calling them names and utilizing those same, sad misinformation tactics that are used by dangerous demagogues? Let’s take for example Representative Ryan Costello (R-PA 06). This man started lying about a Town Hall he was invited to before it even happened. He claimed it was a “political stunt”, tried to claim local Democratic elected officials were involved and refused to attend. Now, to be fully transparent, Ryan is from my district and I was one of those elected officials he lied about.

I wrote to Ryan after this incident. Asking him to retract his lie and apologize. Did this elected official apologize for his lapse in judgement? Did he review the situation and realize he overreacted and do the right thing? No, he did not. In fact, now we see Ryan has truly lost all perspective and is now accusing constituents of plotting to “lure” him to a “death trap”.

That is sad on so many levels.

First of all, after the shooting in Washington, DC, I and many others wrote immediately to Ryan to express our disgust with what happened and our concern for him and his staff. I personally expressed my gratitude that Ryan was not hurt. Second, the Town Hall Ryan refused to attend was held in our local high school auditorium, in a building where hundreds of students attend classes every day, that is a “death trap”? And third, this man is supposed to represent ALL of us.

Sigh.

Representative Costello (R – PA 06) is not the only member of Congress who is playing this disinformation game. The entire Republican delegation seems to have bought into to the deconstruction plan. They are almost gleeful in their attempts to dismantle our way of life and degrade our standing in the world. They don’t want to provide for or protect the masses. They seemingly despise anyone who isn’t them. If you aren’t rich, powerful or a certain style of celebrity they have no use for you. They don’t seem to understand the role of government. They have absolutely no respect for truth, liberty, or the rule of law. They trample on our Constitution and mock our Founding Fathers.

It is sad to see what the Trump Administration is doing. Their leadership is toxic. Their leader bilking American taxpayers and pillaging our Treasury for greens fees and dinners at his resorts. The use of misinformation and disinformation is their policy. They are dismantling agencies and policies at a frantic pace as they research “pardon powers”, deny reality and defy decades of tradition. We all see what they did. We can all connect these dots. We can all understand what is happening here. Well, maybe. I’m not sure people like Representative Costello actually understand or he would not be spewing lies and hateful comments about constituents. It seems to me what we have here is a failure to communicate.

So, let me be very clear. Deconstruction is not patriotic. Misinformation is not leadership. Disinformation is fraud. Pandering is weak. Lying about constituents is cowardly. And dismantling our government and way of life is not democratic.

I hope that clears things up.