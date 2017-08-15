What will Kim Guadagno do for NJ’s middle class? When meeting with Tamer Faltaos

New Jersey Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, a candidate in the Republican Gubernatorial Primary, had a dine and discussion with Tamer Faltaos, Coptic activist and the Clinical IT Physician’s Education Lead at Saint Peter's Healthcare System, one of the most recognized and awarded hospitals in New Jersey, on Thursday, July 28 at 8:00 p.m. at The Palace Restaurant, New Jersey.

Reducing property taxes was one of the most significant topics NJ Lt. Governor Kim talked about, New Jersey's highest-in-the-nation property taxes are the leading reason so many of our neighbors and friends are choosing to leave our state and move to places or even lose their homes.

Kim understands that the middle class can’t wait for the political class in Trenton to come up with a solution.

“Kim’s pledge to the people of NJ: If she doesn’t lower property taxes during her first term as a governor, then she won’t stand for re-election, I support Kim’s message and I am looking forward for such a Governor” Said Tamer Faltaos.

New jersey Healthcare, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno believes that bringing public health insurance plans in line with private sector offerings: by reducing ‘Cadillac’ health insurance plans for public workers and bringing healthcare in line with private sector plans, New Jersey can save up to $2.5 billion and cut property taxes by 8% while still delivering high quality care. Also Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno opposed the GOP’s cuts to Medicaid, calling on lawmakers to find a plan that repealed ACA, but also found a more sustainable way to replace the services to some of the neediest Americans.