What Yom Kippur Means To Me

On this, the holiest of holy days for the Jewish people, Yom Kippur, I would like to post something short and sweet before I spend a significant amount of time fasting.

I have seen so much anger, hatred, and bitterness lately that it has made me sad. But in times of crisis, I turn to my faith. I turn to God. I always have.

That’s why I never allow political points of view to define anybody in my eyes. I treat everybody the way I would like to be treated and allow a power higher than myself to do the judging.

I do everything I can to be the best father and human being that I can. And I hope that others see me the way I see myself.

My daughters are everything to me and I take great pride in how well they have turned out. I’m thankful for the success of my business and grateful that it allows me to give back to those who need help. I love working with Jack Rosen at AJC and I admire greatly what an important voice he has become in our community.