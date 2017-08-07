What You Can Get For Fifty Cents in Mexico

While in town, picking up supplies for the classes--papers, paints and books--I hesitated before an impulse gift for little Adiel.

Stop, I said to myself.

I was always buying little gifts for the kids.

But my strict Puritan ethic fell before the facts: it was only 50 cents!

That was yesterday.

Today I took a walk at sunset, from the beach to the corner store--where the kids live--carrying my goods: my fifty-cent gift for Adiel, and three crumpled pieces of paper.

The pieces of paper were scrawled with sentences in English--like "He is a boy" and "My name is"--from my last class, and were damp with stains.

Normally I just throw out crumpled stained scrawled sheets of paper.

But I cannot throw out anything in Mexico without thinking maybe someone else would like this.

Maybe, for example, six-year old America would like to have the tattered sheets. She had missed my last class.

So I kept the crumpled papers on my nightstand for three days.

Lo and behold: there was little America running towards me, her arms wide!

"Maestra!" she said, with her loving smile.

I gave her the sheets.

She clutched them to her heart.

"But I can't read English," she said sadly.

"I'll teach you..."

She nodded eagerly and repeated after me, each sentence, word by word, imitating my mouth.

Suddenly there were three kids crowded around us on curb, Diego and Jonaton and Abril! All pointing at the sentences in English and trying to read them too--and tugging at the sheets!

How excited they were to recognize the words!

They had been at the class.

"Now YOU teach America!" I said to 8 year old Abril.

"Yes!" Abril nodded seriously, taking little America under her wing, both of them now peering down at the papers as if the most wonderful text in the world.

"Adiel!" I called. "Where's Adiel?"

The kids all ran inside the shack, calling "Adiel! Adiel!"

They found him.

I gave him his 50 cent gift.

He jumped for joy.

A page of stickers of letters.

"It's for you!' I said. "With a condition! You can ONLY have it if you can read each letter!"

Adiel scrunched up his eyes, pressed against me, staring down--and tried and tried and tried.

But he could not concentrate. He kept saying the wrong letter, his eyes wandering in the sky.

His mother had told me, in desperation, that he was, at age 7, still unable to read.

"Take your time, Adiel," I said, repointing at A.

"A" he said, nodding.

As long as I kept my finger firm, and did not move it, he could get it.

All except for B and D.

He looked frazzled each time, and said D and B. Or sometimes E.

The other children squeezed behind me pressing to see.

"Let me read!' Diego shouted in squeals. "C and .."

"And me next!" said America, curling under my arm.

The little children were jumping around the letters, climbing over my knees, with more joy than I have ever seen.

After a dozen readings, from him and all the kids, Adiel got the entire alphabet right--just about.

"It's yours," I said.

Adiel smiled so happily.

"But only--" I said.

Adiel nodded seriously and waited with patient eyes. He was used to my conditions.

"Only if you can say these two letters!"

I pointed to B.

"Take your time, Adiel," I said. "Look at the bumps! Bumps bumps bumps."

"B!" he said with conviction in his husky voice.

"Yes! And this one?"

Without a pause: "D!

"It's yours!!"

His face broke out in the biggest grin-and he skipped off with pride!

With me calling out that if he can make three WORDS from those letters, he gets a new present...

All the children ran, thrilled, in the shack to help him.

The happiest moment of my day--