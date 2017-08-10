What You Can Learn From Startup Stars About Boosting Your Career

By Eddie Lou

Recruiting employees for a startup isn't as easy as it may seem. Startups demand a lot more than your typical 9-to-5 job; they require you to be comfortable with change, risk and flexibility. You may be hired on with a specific job description, but the truth is that your activities could vary day to day.

There are three main characteristics an employee must portray that are vital to working at a startup: passion, grit and being a self-starter. Every single thing you do makes a difference and can impact the startup — whether the company has five employees or 50. This is good news, and here's why:

High-Growth Startups Can Help Shape Careers

Joining in the infancy of a high-growth startup can lead to a wide variety of future job opportunities, including:

Increasing roles to manage profit and loss (P&L) or staff

The ability to move around to gain cross-functional expertise

The right experience to become a manager or executive at another startup

The experience and confidence to become the founder of your own startup

Career Trajectory

According to Business Insider, Ryan Graves, SVP of Global Operations at Uber got his job when he responded to a tweet from its CEO, who was looking for an “entrepreneurial product mgr/biz-dev killer” for the burgeoning organization, and found just that in Graves. From that initial role, Graves catapulted in his career trajectory at Uber. He grew alongside the multi-billion dollar company, was able to bring the company from 1 employee to 12,000 and brought the VC-backed startup to its current valuation of over $68 billion. He said in a statement, “If I learned one thing from this experience it is that you absolutely must be excited about what you’re working on. If you’re at all bored with your work, you have no chance of success.”

Experience with a high growth startup can shape and propel your career. As the startup grows, everyone has an opportunity to take on more responsibility. Many new roles will also open up and employees who take initiative often find themselves moving into management.

Cross-Functional Impact

For some, startups are the ideal place to find out if you're equipped to be a boss — and many startup employees find themselves doing just that. With added responsibilities, employees early in their career find out where they fit in an organization and where they flourish (or sometimes fail).

For others, working at a startup affords the opportunity to dip your toes in different areas of the company, or even learn new skills. For instance: You may have a formal education in engineering or science, but a passion for marketing that your job at a startup helps you explore.

Right Experience For a Future Job

Gaining the experience at a successful high-growth startup can often lead to great opportunities at other start-ups. Matt Cohler, now a general partner at Benchmark Capital, joined LinkedIn early in his career as one of the first 10 employees. He then moved to Facebook as one of its first five employees. Those early career experiences lead Cohler to an opportunity at a prestigious venture capital firm.

Another example is Greg Rudin. In 2006, Rudin was the first head of business development at Cleversafe, and an individual contributor. He left a year later to join MediaBank to manage a sales team. That opportunity then led him to Groupon, where he held several executive roles, and experienced Groupon’s meteoric growth to a 2011 IPO. Eventually, Cleversafe became a Chicago-based unicorn that was sold to IBM in 2016.

These examples illustrate how the right early moves can lead to taking the skills you learn from one startup and advancing your career with increasingly larger roles at higher growth companies.

Becoming a Founder

According to a survey by Bentley University about millennials in the workplace, climbing the corporate ladder is no longer the end goal for many employees. According to the survey:

13 percent said they wanted to become a CEO or VP one day; and

67 percent responded that their goal involved starting their own business.

With an emphasis on owning their own business versus working for a corporate CEO, many employees choose to work at a startup for the opportunity to learn how to become an entrepreneur, and to learn the ins and outs of running a company.

A prime example is Luke Liu. Having worked in management consulting and as a growth hacker at my company, he then became the CEO of his own company, Albert.io. At Shiftgig, Liu was able to work a variety of cross-functional projects and interact with executives, salespeople and engineers. Liu exemplified passion and grit, and intentionally joined an early stage, growth-minded startup in order to make the leap to founding his own company.

One-of-a-Kind Career Platforms

A couple of years ago I had a desire to find a career path for every single employee. But today, that isn’t possible with more than 200 employees. But with a little luck and a lot of passionate employees, my company has experienced high growth, and we’ve become this type of career platform for many people:

Career trajectory: A senior engineer become an executive.

Cross functional impact: An intern become a recruiter, account manager, and expansion team member.

Right experience for a future job: An account manager become a VP of Operations at another startup.

Becoming a founder: Four employees have left to start their own companies.

Choosing a high-growth startup in its beginning stages can shape your career path. Unlike a large corporation, a startup is where you’ll gain invaluable experience that could transform the rest of your professional career.

--