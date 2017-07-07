WHAT YOU LEARN WHEN ALLOW YOURSELF TO HEAL

When you step into the light after the darkest days, you realise how strong you have really become.

BUT ONLY IF YOU ALLOW YOURSELF TO SEE YOUR STRENGTH.

I have grown and changed a lot in the last few years. I have invested a lot of time, energy and effort into working on myself and my mindset.

Up until 6 months ago I was told "it's not working" "for someone who supposedly has a positive mindset, you're always negative"

And to a degree believed it. I was so positive about certain things and absolutely effing terrified about everything else. I wanted a family, but I was terrified to bring a child into this world (now I realise why)

Despite Rebuilding my business after leaving full time employment I multiplied my income exponentially in the space of three months, I still believed I wasn't good enough. I believed I had to buy more things, do more things, tell people how much I was making in order to show how successful I was.... AND HELLO BRAND NEW JEEP!

While I love my car, I totally didn't need to buy it, I thought If I had paid for a brand new car by myself I would gain respect, that I was showing how I could provide and I would essentially buy love.

NOT A CHANCE! You know what I actually got? An mother in law commenting “Wow he’s really outdone himself this time”

(Never mind the $8000 I saved as a deposit and the repayments I was making by myself, the only reason his name was on the loan was to speed up the process as I am a business owner and no one likes lending money to small businesses) At the time this absolutely tore me to pieces, but now it just makes me realise how misinformed some people are.

At this same time I was competing to be enough, to provide enough, to be someones first choice, I was addicted to binge watching TV, I longed to live the lives of these characters, to experience the types of relationships and friendships they had, only I didn't realise at the time that I was just self medicating with television.

I was working but I was also hiding, hiding from rejection, from a breaking down relationship and hiding from my goals because i felt they were too far out of reach, and didn’t want to achieve them without someone by my side.

Fast forward to current time and here’s what I have realised-

I don't need to own a home or have a nice car to be successful (turns out there are plenty of home owners with nice cars who are on struggle street, who probably like me were buying their happiness)

Lesson 1 - FOCUS AND PASSION, APPRECIATION FOR WHAT YOU HAVE GOT AND NOT WHAT YOU HAVEN’T

I don't need fake friendships, if You have time for me I have time for you, all relationships should be give and take, and there is only so much you can give, with little or nothing in return. and If you think you can love enough for two people, I promise you, no matter how much of yourself you give, It will never be enough.

Lesson 2- LEARN YOUR OWN WORTH AND STOP GIVING PEOPLE DISCOUNTS

You don't need to self-medicate to fill the voids in your life.

Lesson 3- CHANGE YOUR MINDSET, YOUR ENVIRONMENT YOUR FRIENDSHIPS SO THERE ARE NO VOIDS IN YOUR LIFE, INVEST IN YOURSELF!

I no longer place Value in having material possessions (maybe it is because I have lost almost all of my possessions twice in the space of 7 years.)

Lesson 4- EXPERIENCES, HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS and HEALTH that mean the most to me..... Don't get me wrong I love pretty, expensive things, but they don't make me happy, NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL.

Lesson 5- HAPPINESS COMES FROM WITHIN, If you know In your heart you are a good person, with good intentions, and giving back to this world in whatever way you can, then who cares what you have and who you share it with?!