What you must do about Equifax data breach!

he hits just keep on coming! It seems that each day now we’re learning more about the hack of Equifax and the subsequent breach of the personal data of over 143 million American adults. In addition, it looks like the breach happened back in May through July. It’s awful! And for the countless people that have been asking me about it, here’s what you need to know and what YOU can do today:

Tip #1: Don’t contact Equifax. Media reports have revealed that essentially Equifax doesn’t really know exactly who and what information was taken. So, if you contact them to see if your information was breached you may or may not be getting the most accurate information. So, I recommend that you just assume your information was breached and take steps to prevent any further damage. Plus, I don’t really feel comfortable giving Equifax more information about me, which is what you have to do to get answers or sign up for their free credit monitoring (which I also do not recommend, see below).

Tip #2: Run your credit report. Run your credit report at www.annualcreditreport.com as soon as possible so you have a current look at your credit file. Remember, the security breach at Equifax began back in May and wasn’t discovered until July, so it is possible that your identity has already been used to open new credit files. Examine the report to see if there are any erroneous accounts or information and call the credit bureaus and authorities immediately if you notice anything suspicious.

Tip #3: Sign up immediately for an identity protection plan. As bad as the Equifax hack was, we all know it wasn’t the first hack of our data and will certainly not be the last. Equifax is apparently offering one-year identity monitoring for free; however, the effects of this breach will go on and on for years to come. What I recommend is that you immediately sign up with a trustworthy, long-term partner you can trust. Personally, I trust IDShield (www.CEOIdentity.com). With their product, you control and protect your identity. You become THE CEO of your OWN IDENTITY.

Tip #4: A Credit Freeze. Everyone keeps asking me if they should put a freeze on their credit. I think that because we will continue to have data breaches and are at risk all the time you do not have to feel a rush to put a freeze on your credit. If you are a victim of fraud, you see charges that do not belong to you on your bank or credit card statements then do put a freeze. If you want to start putting a freeze on your credit over & over as data breaches will happen again & again. Just get use to paying attention to your identity in a whole and protect you.