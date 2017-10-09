What You Need to Know About Changes to Global Entry and SENTRI

At the beginning of this month, the Department of Homeland Security made the switch to a new cloud-based website for managing Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and the Free and Secure Trade programs. If you are a member of any one of these programs, the website you used to use to manage your account information is now gone. The new website is the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) System.

The good news is that this website should be more secure and easier to use. The bad news is that you will have to re-register for an account on the new system. Your Global Entry and SENTRI passes are still valid -- you’ll just need to register your information with the new site in order to make any changes, renew your membership, or apply for additional trusted traveler programs.

Department Homeland Security Trusted Traveler Programs

877-917Here’s how you do that:

First, find your PASSID or membership number, which should be on the back of your membership card or in an official notification letter. Then head over to the new website and click on the big blue button that says, “I’m already a program member.”

Next, click on “Manage My Membership.” You’ll be prompted to consent to the terms of the website.

After that, you’ll be prompted to create a new account with login.gov. Click “Create an account.”

You’ll be asked to provide your email address. Confirm your email by clicking on the link that login.gov will send to you.

Once that’s all done, you’ll create a password. You’ll need to provide a phone number so that you can use two-step authentication every time that you log in.

You’ll also be provided with a personal key that you can use to log in if you’re not able to two-step authenticate for any reason. (For instance, you’re in China and the international data rates are insane.) Write this number down and keep it somewhere safe.

When that’s all done, you should get a confirmation that you are all registered for login.gov.

Next, you’ll be redirected back to the TTP website where you’ll be asked to enter all of your basic personal information, including your PASSID. After that, you should be all down.

Now you can update your personal information, view the status of your membership in various trusted traveler programs, and re-apply for trusted status when your membership term ends.