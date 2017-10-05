What You Need to Know Before Expanding to New Markets

By Ben Walker

Many entrepreneurs make the mistake of rushing to expand their business to new markets without considering the possible repercussions. Scaling your business comes at a cost both financially and emotionally. It takes time to come up with a game plan so you can successfully grow your company. Sure, it can be overwhelming at first. Before diving into a new market, keep these nine ideas in mind to make sure that it's the right step for your business.

A Healthy Business Is an Expandable Business

Before you scale your business, make sure that it’s in a healthy state to do so. Come up with a game plan so you can still maintain your current revenue as you expand into other markets. You need to be certain that your company can put in the extra hours. Make sure you are up for the challenge. Scaling a business comes with its own growing pains and can dramatically upset your work-life balance.

Carefully Analyze Business Statics: If your only reason for expanding your business is to make more money, then think again. You should have a valid reason for expanding into other markets. My business started off as a medical transcription company. Over time, we noticed that the need for medical transcription was decreasing. It became clear to us that it was time to expand into other markets that were looking for transcription services. We closely monitored our revenue to determine the right time.

Set a Realistic Timeframe for Growth: While you are analyzing business statistics, take a look at your timeline. How long did it take you to get where you are today? If the answer is several years, then keep that in mind. Much like when you first started out, getting into new markets doesn't happen overnight. You need to be mentally prepared for how long it will take to stabilize your business in a new area of expertise.

Keep Changes in Technology in Mind: New and innovative technology is great for business, and it can also be your biggest competitor. When we saw a slight decrease in business, we discovered it was due to advances in technology. Be sure to look at the technology trends in your industry. Technology could soon take over the market where you hope to expand. Stay ahead of the curve.

Identify the Value You'll Bring: Before you begin to grow your business, think about why people value your company in the first place. What do you do that nobody else can for your target customer? We give our customers peace of mind by saving them time and money, and knew that would serve as a good selling point for other markets and areas of business looking for transcription. By understanding your company's value, you can better target the market you wish to expand into.

Invest Time Working Inside Your Business: Before you invest time and money to expand your business, fine tune a few things around the office. Target No. 1 should be your website: When people look for a company, they rely on Google to find it for them. If your site isn't optimized for the market you want to get into, your business won't appear in Google searches. Hire a web developer to redesign your website so it will better target new customers. This is a good test to see how the new market will react to your company. Use Google Analytics to track the amount of traffic and behaviors of your new site. If you see a high bounce rate, look into why that could be before you spend money expanding any further.

Make Your Company Known in the Industry: The quickest way to start meeting potential customers in the area is to put yourself out there and start shaking some hands. As a cloud-based company, we gained customers by attending conventions throughout the country. Calculate travel costs in your budget when growing your business: It's an investment in the short term that works out in the long run.

Bid on Request for Proposals (RFP): RFPs are a way to introduce yourself into a new market. You can get an idea of what work is available, the average rate charged, and the time frame projects take to complete. Use this strategy to create brand awareness and promote your services to new clients. It is an aggressive way to get business, so you may have to lower your costs to beat out the other bids. After you've developed a rapport, you can increase your fees and further establish yourself.

Find a Mentor Who Believes in You: Business expansions come with a wave of emotions. You could be second-guessing yourself throughout the whole process. It helps to have a mentor or, even better, an investor, rooting for you. If someone is willing to help your business financially, that does two things: It gives you more room to spare for mistakes that may occur, and it reassures you that someone believes in your business and how it will do well in a market.

Expanding your business requires an in-depth analysis before moving forward. Don't let money be your only motivator -- figure out what makes you valuable, then develop a strategy on how to make yourself known in other markets. Thinking about the items above will prepare you for problems that you may encounter down the road. It will also make for a more successful transition.

