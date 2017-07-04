What You Need to Know Before Start Postgraduate Programs in Ethics!

The Master in Ethics aims to acquire a global knowledge of theories, concepts and tools of ethics and philosophy to enable them to think critically and structured on contemporary issues, so as to clarify individual and collective choices.

The research issues in this field are based on the following themes:

· Immigration and citizenship;

· International and intercultural relations;

· Human rights;

· Technological, scientific and biomedical development;

· Management of public and private administrations;

· Criticism of ideologies.

Structure of the program

The Master's degree in ethics prepares for both professional and research. As it welcomes students from all disciplines, it involves a significant amount of schooling (21 credits), in order to acquire fundamental knowledge in ethics.

The master's in ethics also makes it possible to carry out a research project with an interdisciplinary orientation (24 credits) on an author, a theory or a theoretical or practical problem.

This program also helps develop the skills required to pursue doctoral studies.

Lines of research

The research questions of professors in ethics are defined around the following themes:

· History of moral philosophy;

· Social and political philosophy;

· Human rights;

· Violence and totalitarian ideologies;

· Cultural diversity and immigration;

· International relations and intercultural dialogue;

· Transitional justice, restorative justice in post-conflict countries;

· The relationship between ethics, science and society;

· Ethics of research and genomics;

· Clinical ethics and bioethics;

· Ethics and Religious Culture.

Other professors from UQAR, members of the Ethos Institutional Research Group, can also direct dissertations, which multiply the possibilities of subjects that can be treated by the students:

· Organizational ethics and management;

· Business ethics;

· Professional ethics of the teacher;

· Ethics of the environment;

Ethos brings together researchers from several institutions or organizations, most of which come from the Quebec university network. These researchers work in disciplines such as philosophy, law, economics, management sciences, medicine, political science, nursing, sociology and theology.

Targeted audience

Graduate programs in ethics are intended for a fairly large clientele, whether students who have just completed a bachelor's degree or are already engaged in professional life and who are interested in ethical reflection. They are open to candidates who have completed a license, whatever the discipline.

Employment prospects

Major employers

Some employers whose mandate is directly focused on ethics specifically recruit graduates in ethics. This is the case, for example:

· The Commission on the Ethics of Science and Technology;

· The Ethics Unit of the Department of Health and Social Services;

· The National Council on Ethics in Human Research;

· The Office of Values ​​and Ethics of the Federal Public Service.

The growing importance of ethical issues and the multiplication of ethics committees in companies and organizations encourage the placement of graduates. In many workplaces, they will act as professionals or advisors. It's the case:

· Governmental and para-governmental agencies;

· Health and social services institutions;

· Secondary and college institutions;

· Legal information centers;

· Associations and international organizations;

· Professional associations;

· Bodies active in the fields of the environment and culture.

In general, the intellectual skills of thorough analysis and synthesis learned during ethics training are appreciated by a large number of employers.

Occupations

Several organizations can benefit from the services of graduates specializing in ethics. On the theoretical level as a researcher or on a practical level, for example in animation and consultation.

Graduates are empowered to examine issues affecting various sectors of human activity and to treat them according to a rigorous method of analysis and synthesis. There are still many opportunities in different public services to explore issues related to the family, the phenomenon of relocation, manifestations of violence, the organization of leisure activities, the redesign of social programs, civil and criminal codes, or the promotion of codes of ethics.

Some graduates are also self-employed as consultants. Their job is often related to their undergraduate training.

Objectives

From an interdisciplinary perspective, this program aims to enable students to acquire a global knowledge of ethics theories, concepts and tools empowering them to think critically and structured on contemporary issues, to understand and analyze in depth the ethical problems, To clarify the individual and collective choices required by different contextual situations, and to conduct a research in ethics on a theoretical or practical author, theory or problem.

Specific objectives:

· Conducting ethics research using a rigorous and structured approach;

· Master the tools and concepts of ethics;

· Use theoretical knowledge for the analysis of current problems in ethics;

· Use theoretical knowledge to reflect on practices and interventions in a social, professional or organizational environment.