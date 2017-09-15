What you should do before going on an evening desert safari in Dubai

Going to the desert late at night and share special moments with relatives and friends under the moonlight is a must for every U.A.E visitor. You can go on a safari in any other part of the world, but doing this activity in U.A.E is just a different experience. It is worth every penny spent.

If you are planning to go to Dubai, bear in mind that you are going to visit a place plenty of deserts, arid places, and exotic camels. The sky in the desert looks different late at night; this is why many tourists fish a lot of money out of their pockets to spend on an evening desert safari in a marvelous place like U.A.E. This may sound a little expensive and probably unaffordable, but one thing is for sure: you won’t regret after doing this.

There is a difference between going on a safari in the afternoon and doing it in the evening. The difference may lie in the cost, the place, and the attractions. In Dubai, as a multi-cultural country, there is more than one attraction to enjoy, there is more than one dish to taste, and there is more than one experience to live.

Fortunately, many companies offer evening desert safari tours in this country. The spark lands of U.A.E are unique and are a must-visit for every U.A.E tourist. Options vary, but it is important that you know what these evening desert safari tours are about so you will have an idea when making your choice.

Desert safari tour

Most desert safari tours start in the afternoon, generally after 2 pm. This is because some logistic-related procedures must be done and the tourism company must make sure that everything is going fine and being properly done. Tours can end at 9 pm or even later, however, some businesses offer a longer tour which covers two or three days (in that case, we wouldn’t be talking about an evening desert safari tour only). Those packages tend to be more expensive and are created for couples willing to spend their first or “second” honeymoon.

Where to start

If you are researching about evening safari tours and you don’t know where to start, don’t panic. Make your list of the five best options (as per your preferences and experience) and pick out the right one after a talk with your companion or people you are traveling with. Keep in mind that going on an evening desert safari implies organization, planning, and money before enjoyment.

Things to consider

The good side about these tours is that the majority of them are available every day. It means you can choose the right tour service at any time of the day considering the season and your expectations. When the season is high, it is, of course, more difficult to hit upon a vacant place for you and your couple. However, it is always recommended to travel and go on a desert safari during the low season, because it’s more cost-effective.

The currency

If you are a traveler from the United States, Europe or Australia (perhaps you are from Canada and countries where the main currency is the dollar), you will likely not go through any payment issues because the dollar is accepted by the larger part of evening safari tour companies. Paying in euro is also viable. Still, if you are from Ecuador and Costa Rica, which are Latin American countries, there will be no hassles because those countries use dollars for payment as well.

Final recommendations

In a nutshell, pay attention to these pointers at the moment of planning on an evening safari tour in Dubai: