What You Studied May Not Be The Cause Of Your Unemployment

Today, unemployment is ravaging virtually all countries in the world. Why many ascribed it to the unethical economic policies embarked on by leaders of the country, others say it is an outcome of the kind of courses they studied in a tertiary institution of learning. A whole lot of this is up in the air, painted in a different color all the time.

However, unemployment, either may not be a result of what we think, but it may be an outcome of what we did not notice it may be.

An observer of today’s proceeding in the labor environment would have seen employment is today revolving around some certain skills, which the course you studied may not have anything to do with.

If anybody says employment is dependent on the course one studies, we can always ask if those courses that appear like uptown goods do not have unemployed graduates among. For example, some unemployed law, medical, and engineering graduates are on the street seeking employment, to my dismay, they are unemployed because they lack 21st century required skills, which they lack.

It is no gain saying that graduates of today are unemployed because they lack certain skills and often gnash teeth at their course of study after failing the interview.

A report published in 2013 UNESCO tagged Graduate Employ-ability in Asia, emphasized that there is a wide skill gap and this gap is becoming widening and worsening as time goes on.

The research highlighted that graduate employ-ability are caged on the premise of industrial readiness, in the report, it was maintained that university must reclaim their lost glories by producing employable graduates.

In this regards, we need to ask ourselves what skills employers demand that make graduate appear unemployable.

Software Skills:

Among the top latest list of skills employers actually, seek is being able to play around with software that makes work faster and professional in a short time. Millennium employees look up to seeing this character in fresh graduates and often time complaints that not all of them are versatile in this area.

After leaving the university, if you are not versatile in software pertaining to your fields or in the usual ones you cannot avoid in your day-to-day activities go in search of them, and get that skill to your arsenal.

A reliable means of obtaining this skill may be through volunteering and keeping in touch with experts who have years of experience in the software you are learning.

Team Playing and Building:

Employers of this time want graduates who can work alone and carry people along at the same time. They obviously do not value dependent staffs that seek unwarranted advice when they need to forge ahead.

This is the reason interviewers ask graduates to narrate how they show a high sense of leaders in their team. Although fresh graduates might not have played in a team to attain labor success, that is why volunteering for some firms pays off.

Volunteers have employable experiences in the team playing and building because their employers would have subjected them to teamwork, which tests their competency or mold them to be competent and reliable.

Good Communication Skills:

Regardless of your course of study, you need good communication. Employers want you to show how far you can explain issues to them without mincing words.

Communicating them without flaws or a sense of communication hindrance will protrude you. You need to speak with the best language employers and those listening to you will understand.

So, to be employable, you must be sound in the language you speak and be able to analyze without error.

Good Writing Skills:

While most employers enjoy good communication skills, I still do not know of employers who shun tenable writing skills either. To be able to write well is a necessity in an industrial setting, no employers want to employ graduates that are not outstanding when it comes to writing down petty issues in the industry.

Commanding a good use of tenses while writing and reading are not just necessary, they are what make you stand out in job interviews.