What your “dark” data could reveal

Did you know that the inspiration for your next great product innovation could be hiding in plain sight on a photo app? And that the key to faster service response times may be found somewhere in a stream of sensor data streaming temperature, vibration, and sound frequencies from equipment? Or that the answer to your cyber security worries could be buried in the murky recesses of the deep web?

Today, companies are beginning to apply technologies such as computer vision, acoustic analytic engines, and advanced natural language processing to identify valuable patterns and derive insights from previously inaccessible non-traditional or unstructured data. In Deloitte Consulting LLP’s 8th Annual Tech Trends report, we examine how CIOs, business leaders, and data scientists are beginning to experiment with “dark analytics.” These focused explorations of the vast universe of dark data can unearth highly nuanced business, customer, and operational insights.

This trend is significant because the digital universe is doubling in size every 12 months and is expected to reach 44 zettabytes (that’s 44 trillion gigabytes) by 2020—it will contain nearly as many digital bits as there are stars in the universe.[1] How much of this data will be unstructured? No one knows for sure, though recent estimates put the number close to 90 percent.[2] That’s a lot of untapped potential.

How can you leverage this treasure trove of information to transform your business? Start by focusing on three dimensions:

Untapped data you already possess: Here we face a longstanding challenge: How to do more with the traditional structured, transactional data that exists across business units, geographies, and processes. Large organizations have struggled with master data and data management, largely because efforts have required a combination of unwavering faith amidst a labor-intensive (and seemingly unwinnable) battle to define and enforce standards for data definitions, data quality, and context.

Now, a suite of cognitive tools including machine learning, dynamic ontology discovery engines, robotic cognitive process automation, and others can help automate the processing and mining of data, without manually intensive analysis, cleansing, and governance. New architectures for ingestion, signal processing, and real-time analytics build from the underlying data foundation, providing a modern platform for insights. This sets the stage for other types of “dark” data to illuminate patterns, enabling organizations to ask new and different analytics questions.

Nontraditional unstructured data: Unstructured data that cannot be mined using traditional reporting and analytics techniques—for example, hand-written documents, audio recordings, video files, still images, and machine and sensor logs, among others—comprises a second potentially valuable untapped information resource. Using computer vision, advanced pattern recognition, and acoustic analytics, companies can now mine such data for better understanding of their customers, employees, operations, and markets. For example, a retailer may gain a more nuanced understanding of customer habits by analyzing video images of shoppers’ facial expressions or postures to gauge emotional states or reactions to product packaging, pricing, and features. Or on the factory floor, sound sensors and acoustic analytics alert workers to unusual sound patterns that indicate possible equipment failure; the machinery then can be repaired before it breaks down.

Data in the deep web and the dark web: A corner of the deep web, which is largely inaccessible to most search engines, may contain the largest body of untapped information—data curated by academics, consortia, government agencies, communities, and other third-party domains. Surveying the enormity of the deep web would be an exercise in futility, but knowing what exists there could assist dark analytics efforts in the future. For now, only bounded data mining and analytics focused on a defined target will likely yield useful insights, but businesses may soon be able to curate competitive intelligence using a variety of emerging search tools that target these resources. Meanwhile, the dark web contains marketplaces that sell ill-gotten data, including hacked customer data, competitive intelligence, product designs, and financial information. By exploring and monitoring these marketplaces, cyber security teams in your organization may be able to identify the kinds of digital assets being stolen and sold, and the prices they command. Such insights can help cyber teams determine which of your digital assets have the highest threat vectors, and then take appropriate action to protect them.

In the case of data, more is not necessarily better. We could continue to catalog volumes of data for infinity, yet still not find answers that optimize business performance. Instead, begin with a series of specific queries: What problem are you facing? What would you do differently if you could solve that problem? What data sources and analytics capabilities will help you answer the first two questions? Answering these questions could make it possible for dark analytics initiatives to illuminate specific insights that are relevant and valuable.

