What Your Millennial Employees Need From You

Each year since 2011, Deloitte has conducted a survey of millennial workers, to assess their views towards work, the world, and their lives. In 2017, this research surveyed 8,000 full-time, college-educated employees across 30 countries. Perhaps one of the more interesting aspects of this group is not just that they are the largest share of today’s workforce; it is that they are moving into management and leadership positions which increasingly allow them to have an impact on their organizations in significant ways. They have strength in numbers and, increasingly, in influence. But that doesn’t mean that they stop needing support and direction from those to whom they report.

Indeed, some key lessons emerge from this latest survey, which today’s organizational leaders can use to more effectively engage with and support their millennial employees:

Millennial employees want to see their employers having an impact on today’s social and political challenges, and, many don’t believe that their organizations are fulfilling these commitments. Eighty-six percent of those who responded believe that “the success of a business should be measured in terms more than just its financial performance.” Millennial employees have a high expectation for the role of their employers to do good in society. And, these employees, who have a reputation for jumping ship, are more likely to stay with those employers who do so. Further, these employees want to have the opportunity do good themselves through work; they want to engage with causes that they care about through their workplaces.

Millennial employees want to feel empowered and like they have a purpose through their work. They are not impressed by strict hierarchies that lead to increasing levels of responsibility and accountability. They want a collaborative work environment, where individuals at all levels are encouraged to take on personal responsibility, regardless of pay or level of seniority.

Millennial employees want both stability and flexibility. Nearly two-thirds prefer full-time employment and job security to freelance work. But at the same time, they want flexible work environments, both in terms of start and end times to the work day and the ability to choose where one wants to do that work. According to the study, “accountability and flexibility are highly correlated; those working in the more flexible environments report higher levels of personal responsibility.” Once again, perceived flexibility makes a difference in commitment: there is a significant difference between those who intend to stay with their organizations five or more years in flexible versus non-flexible work environments.

What do each of these findings tell us about millennial employees and what they are looking for from their employers? It comes down to one key word: trust. They want to see their employers uphold a fundamental trust with society, to make it better and to work for social change (not just the bottom line). They want to know that their colleagues and their leadership can be trusted to be accountable. And, they want to know that they will be trusted to be accountable as well.

What can you do as an employer to uphold and support these trusts?