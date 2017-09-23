What's All the Fuss About "Dotard"?

Those of us who were English majors in college chuckled when the Internet went berserk over “dotard.” All that fuss about such a boring word?

We saw the gang at Morning Joe chew on it as if a friend had given them some bad home-made sushi as a birthday present and they were reluctant to spit it out.

The word had apparently appeared in the New York Times less than a dozen times in the last three decades, and of course that’s the only source of information about the English language. The Times labeled it “obscure” and Petula Dvorak in the Washington Post went further, calling it “archaic.” The Oxford English Dictionary doesn’t agree.

Neither would most English majors like me, who encountered it on many occasions and learned to appreciate the richness of our language when we were immersed in our college English courses. Back in the day these routinely included individual authors like Chaucer, Milton, Shakespeare; historical “periods” like Old English, Medieval, Renaissance, 17th and 18th Century Drama, Romantic Poetry; survey courses in the British Novel, the American Novel, the Modern Novel, etc.

On a good day, I can still recite the opening of The Canterbury Tales, and lines from many other works I read years ago linger in my memory. One of my favorite plays, and one I’ve seen performed many times, is the glittering exposé of hypocritical high society, Sheridan’s late 1700s The School for Scandal, where Lady Sneerwell calls Charles Surface “that libertine, that extravagant, that bankrupt in fortune and reputation.”

18th century fiction blew me away for its range and depth. I loved reading Daniel DeFoe, Henry Fielding, Samuel Richardson, Laurence Sterne, Frances Burney, and Tobias Smollett. These were dramatic, entertaining, colorful, and sometimes hilarious texts you could sink your teeth into. The period putdowns were never dull and went delightfully beyond the small change of labeling an opponent a dotard (senile) and dismissing his rhetoric as “flapdoodle” (nonsense).

In Fielding’s madcap picaresque novel Tom Jones, Squire Western’s stern sister tried to stem the flow of her uncouth brother’s blathering with the cry of “Oh more than Gothic ignorance!” A profoundly misanthropic character in Smollett’s The Adventures of Humphrey Clinker had this complaint about some English potables and their purveyors: “What passes for wine among us, is not the juice of the grape. It is an adulterous mixture, brewed up of nauseous ingredients, by dunces, who are bunglers in the art of poison-making.” Out in the real world, novelist Horace Walpole reviewed poor Clara Reeve’s debut novel as “the most insipid, dull, nothing.” Famed lexicographer Samuel Johnson outdid him when he quietly savaged Milton’s Paradise Lost: "None ever wished it longer."

When it comes to insults, expecting any kind of wit in today’s climate is asking for too much. But there are lots of colorful insults waiting for revival, words that far outshine the drab, dull, and dreary dotard. Words like poltroon, jackanapes, tatterdemalion, saucebox, guttersnipe, lackwit, tosspot, and smellfungus.