What's Crackin?? Red Lobster's Crabfest

I’ve always been a bit of a chain restaurant skeptic as I tend to prefer food that is locally sourced and am always hesitant to try anything that is mass shipped. However, Red Lobster is absolutely an exception. For starters, the restaurant has a commitment to fresh, seasonal, and local seafood. Every day, the Red Lobster award-winning Today’s Fresh Fish menu features seasonal selections that are flown in or sourced from nearby waters—never frozen. Also, the restaurant requires their farm-raised seafood suppliers to follow Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) defined by the Global Aquaculture Alliance (GAA). I can get behind any restaurant that sources delicious seafood in a safe, ethical, responsible and sustainable manner. That being said, crab also happens to be one of my favorite dishes of all time so when I heard Red Lobster was throwing a “Crabfest” all month in July, I knew I had to give it a shot.