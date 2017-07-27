What's difficult about casting Aladdin?

I was already dubious when Guy Ritchie was announced as the director of Disney's live-action version of Aladdin. Although I greatly admire his work, a director who's films are synonymous largely with white British culture seemed like an odd choice to reimagine this beloved tale. However, I was eager to believe the best after promises upon promises that this film would not be whitewashed. I had faith that this could be a prime, well publicised example of a white, male director using his influence to champion and expose new and exciting talent of colour and to amplify the voices of ethnic minorities. I waited eagerly for casting announcements.

For most people of colour, it's a sad universal experience that growing up, seeing 'one of us' on TV was a cause to get called into the room to crowd around the screen in giddy excitement. However, it feels as though another universal experience of people of colour is seeing this excitement fade into frustration at the same roles we seem doomed to play. There never seems to be a problem when casting the terrorist, the jihadi bride, the honour killing father or the abused wives and daughters. In fact, there seems to be a readily available pool of talent when these roles invariably come around again and again and again.

Most of us have never gotten over that initial thrill of seeing Aladdin. Although, as an adult, I’ve had to question my claim to these characters; as someone who’s Pakistani and not Middle Eastern, am I part of the problem painting us all under one broad stroke? If we do it, how can we expect anything other than sheer confusion at the thought of casting this film? But, irrespective of being Middle Eastern or not, feeling overjoyed at simply seeing not only brown people, but beautifully dark brown skinned characters was particularly important growing up in communities where fairness is valued over everything. In Aladdin we could see muslims as the heroes, and see us as royalty. And as sad as it is that we’ve accepted this very low bar, that we’ve clung to these brown characters regardless of the technicalities as a result of a deprivation of any others remotely similar, this very low bar was still made to feel too hard to reach when hunting for the right cast.

I won't go into my thoughts on the final casting choices for Aladdin, I feel the internet has already come out in full force on this. However, I do want to talk about the 'difficulties' that were encountered when it came to the efforts to not whitewash our much loved characters. How is it that the same vast pool of talent called upon to portray the bored stereotypes we always see, weren't good enough to play characters that aren't entirely subsumed by their ethnicity? How is it that everyone seemed at a loss as to where actors suitable for these roles could possibly be hiding? How hard did they actually look?

On a smaller scale, I've encountered this attitude before. I was told a low budget, ten minute play, focusing on two South Asian women was impossible to cast and not a priority when their ethnicity wasn't integral to the plot. I held my tongue and tried to see this from their point of view. Yes, the turnaround was tight and our budget wasn't huge, and maybe the resources and connections to actors of ethnic minorities weren't available or possible within the limitations we had. Maybe I did just have to make do. It still stung when it was asked I change my characters’ names.

However, seeing this reflected on a much larger, more public scale, from people who have the time, the connections and the money, is harder to ignore and even harder to excuse. In a media landscape that's supposedly eager for change, that throws around buzzwords like 'inclusion', 'BAME' and 'diversity', how can casting one of the most famous stories synonymous with brownness have been anything other than an opportunity to show change in action? Surely it could have set such an example if, instead of being made to feel like it’s a hassle, the actors who can be effortlessly found to convey the negative parts of their cultures were given a chance to use their talents to tell a different side of the story.