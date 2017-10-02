What’s Good For Men’s Hair? The Nature of the Beast

For almost a decade, the trend in men’s haircare has been rising. If you asked a woman a question, “what’s the best ingredients for your hair?” you’d probably spend a while as you listened to the answers. Women know that keratin is good for frizz, argan oil treats flyaway hair and macadamia treats damage, but do men know what ingredients make a good men’s hair product?

Here are some of the best luxury ingredients for men’s luxury hair care products and what you can expect from each one.

Blackseed

Blackseed oil is a versatile product that benefits the hair and skin in multiple ways. When ingested it’s said to help prevent cancer and diabetes. When applied it can help with hair loss while promoting regrowth. It also has the benefit of adding a natural shine to hair, while it nourishes the scalp and skin too.

It’s used in men’s hair products as a wax, and is malleable and adaptable. It can give a slight hold with a little, while adding a healthy shimmer or a strong hold depending on the style you need. It’s often blended with other ingredients to produce a holistic product that treats and styles the hair, while some, like Oliver J. Woods add luxury, musk, signature scents, including bergamot and patchouli. If you want to prevent hair loss, and like a shine, look for products containing black seed oil.

Abyssinian Clay

Abyssinian oil derives from the mustard plant which is surprising, however heat can promote hair regrowth in men. You won’t feel the burn if using Abyssinian oil on your head, as this will be filtered out before use. It’s often compared to argan oil, as it’s an oil that reduces frizz while nourishing hair and repairing the hair shaft. If you’ve ever coloured your hair, or if it endures heat damage through hair dryers and straighteners, Abyssinian oil can help. As a clay it offers the perfect composition for holding hair in place. Not to weighty but substantial enough to create a good style that won’t fade.

Perilla Oil