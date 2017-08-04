What’s Good for the Portfolio is Good for the Firm

Running a successful law practice and building a diversified investment portfolio. On the face of it, the two pursuits seem about as similar as bungee jumping and fly fishing.

Or…maybe not, says Jordan Donich, lawyer and principal member of Donich Law, a Toronto Law Firm that represents clients in criminal defense and professional regulation.

Donich, who invested in his education by putting himself through law school, threw himself equally into building a balanced portfolio of stocks, bonds, funds and cash the first chance he got – at 16, when his step-mother opened a trading account for him.

Today, with a track record of success – plus a busy law practice that keeps him working seven days a week – he says it’s actually easy to connect the dots between his two passions.

“Building a successful legal practice is like building a well-diversified investment portfolio,” he says. “But instead of investing in stocks, you invest in people.”

Here are six ways Donich makes the case for why a financial nest egg and competitive business growth share the same structural DNA.

1. It’s about playing the long game.

Forget picking stocks and churning them a day later. Real investing is all about being in it for the long haul. The same goes for building a law firm.

Donich’s advice? Invest time, energy and yes, money, into the people you hire and partner with in order to create lasting loyalty. Rather than earning dividends, these relationships eventually lead to referral business and other connections.

They’re also particularly important in the world of high pressure and complicated legal cases.

“You have to be good to people because you might need them on very short notice. Good relationships allow you to be more efficient because you don’t have time to go out and find somebody else,” he says.

2. Know when to hold and fold.

It’s no secret that choosing the right investments – and selling them at the right time – creates wealth. But it’s advice that eludes many investors. Over the years, numerous studies have concluded that the average retail investor is incredibly poor at timing the market. Whether it’s panicking during a severe market downturn or becoming overconfident in upswings, emotions get in the way.

Donich looks at his investments and people the same. He continually monitors their performance to ensure they’re still offering value. If not, it might be time to cut them loose.

“It doesn’t mean you overtrade. It also doesn’t mean you get rid of people who didn’t work out the first or second time, but you have to have awareness,” he says.

3. Don’t forget to reinvest.

No one would build an investment portfolio by spending the dividends. Instead, wealth grows faster through the magic of compounding interest when those earnings are reinvested. The same can be said for scaling a business. It’s all about continually reinvesting in your company’s brand, technology, employees and clients.

Maybe that means revamping the business so it reflects current trends, updating an aging logo or investing in new software.

“If you make money, you can’t just spend it all. You have to reinvest in the brand in new ways so it will continue to grow,” Donich explains. “It’s an evolving process.”

4. Spot the next opportunity.

Last month’s cautionary tale is this month’s investment darling. Sound familiar? Business is no different. The terrain is constantly shifting and if you don’t stay informed about new trends or opportunities – and adapt – you’ll be left behind.

“If you’re not figuring out how to grow, stay competitive and determining what the next phase is, you’ll fall behind. You’ll lag the index,” he explains. “The early birds who spot opportunity in the stock market and in business will be the next leaders.”

5. Know when to change course.

You’ve done your research, you’ve invested in a stock you really believe in… and then its value drops like a stone because of something the U.S. president tweeted about the company the next morning.

Sounds like it’s time to think like a lawyer.

Lawyers know how unpredictable legal cases can be, particularly due to circumstances beyond their control, so it’s vital they remain flexible and think on their feet. They also have to anticipate numerous scenarios and how they’ll address them if they arise.

Donich says that assessing risk early and making calculated, informed decisions without emotion is the key to success in the courtroom and in investing too.

“If the evidence comes out differently than you expected, you must be ready,” he says.

6. Make weakness your strength.

Even the most experienced investor doesn’t know everything about every investment vehicle or fund out there. After all, today there are more than 420 exchange traded funds alone in Canada, to say nothing of the thousands of mutual funds, bonds and stocks. That’s why many hire advisory firms. The same holds true in business.

“You must leave your ego in the briefcase and realize you have to compensate for what you’re not perfect at,” cautions Donich.

The key? Align with someone who has the skills or expertise you need, whether that’s a respected investigator, litigator, analyst, forensic accountant or marketing expert.

“If you can get that chemistry to work, your customer will have excellent customer service and results throughout the whole process,” he says. “You’re all doing what you’re really good at.”