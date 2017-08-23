What's in a Name?

Would you hire a man whose first name belongs to the forces of hatred and deceit, whose name is almost always synonymous with racism and anti-Semitism, with eugenics and euthanasia, with crimes that beggar belief and horrors that extremists refuse to believe, with the foulest and most soul-destroying tyranny which has ever darkened and stained the pages of history?

Would you still consider hiring this man, when his last name – in a seemingly ecumenical act of bigotry – belongs to the enemies of Christianity, whose reign of terror represents an effort to destroy a monotheistic faith by any means necessary, from onerous taxes to acts of apostasy, from torture and imprisonment to executions and murder?

Would you ally yourself with a man who is proud of this name, despite the chance to change it, despite the pain it elicits among strangers and the imagery it evokes of bestial behavior, in the Nazi death camps, and the slaughter of innocents by wild beasts, in the Roman Colosseum?

If the questions seem rhetorical, if you would sooner hire a man with no name than anyone with this name, if you think to do otherwise is a crime against the dead and an insult to the living, if you think decency demands nothing less, given the size of the Holocaust and the scale of the suffering endured by martyrs of the cross – by the ultimate martyr to die on the cross – you may be a fool.

I hope you will forgive my speaking so frankly, because I would not want to work for someone who would not hire Adolph Caesar.

The late actor, the youngest of three sons born to a Dominican mother, remains an icon of film, with iconic performances in the film adaptations of “A Soldier’s Story” and “The Color Purple,” among many other roles.

The former would earn him a nomination for “Best Actor in a Supporting Role” from both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

This child of Harlem, this veteran of the U.S. Navy, this voice of Shakespearean English, this member of the New York-based Negro Ensemble Company, this victim of discrimination, this producer and poet –– this great man has nothing in common with Hitler and Himmler, with Caligula and Claudius.