What's It Like To Be Jewish And Latino?

04/17/2017 10:36 am ET | Updated 19 hours ago
Verónica Zaragovia

Jews and Latinos are often discussed as different categories, but of course there are many Jewish communities across Latin America and some have made their way to the United States. On this episode of Latino USA, we explore the history of Jewish migration throughout the Americas, hear personal stories of family and identity from Jewish Latinos themselves, and learn about the struggle to preserve a fading Spanish-Jewish language known as Ladino.

