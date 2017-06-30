What's More Important: Diet or Exercise???

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health.

Today’s topic was put into my head when I was doing a summit interview for my friend, Larry, yesterday evening. Larry’s launching a summit in September called Success After 55, and while I’ve still got nearly another lifetime before I get there age-wise, he felt I still had plenty of value to deliver to his audience on the topics of health, fitness, nutrition and weight loss. So many people suffer from a sort of Martyr Syndrome, where they put everyone and everything in their lives before the most important person in their lives: THEMSELVES!

It was my job to talk them off the ledge, and to convince them that regardless of how old they were or where their health is at at the moment, it’s NEVER too late to turn things around…

While that topic can be discussed another day, Larry asked me a great question that I feel MOST people are unclear on — He asked, “Here’s a typical chicken or the egg question: If you could only do one, which would you go with, and why? Would you eat clean, or would you exercise?”

Without hesitation, I said ‘Eat clean!’ Here’s why…

Exercise is GREAT for health! It improves endurance, flexibility and strength, as well as how your body operates. Unfortunately, if all you’re doing to lose weight is exercise alone, then you’re going to be SORELY disappointed.

The reason so many people join a gym after New Year’s is because they’ve been duped by the Law of Thermodynamics equation that has caused tens of millions of people the world over to yo-yo with their weight. You know, the calories in-calories out bullshit! They’ll lose some weight early on thanks to this starvation method, then gain some back when their body goes into a starvation mode, and the cycle will repeat itself forever and ever and ever until the end of time!

That is, of course, until you learn how to REALLY eat for optimal health and PERMANENT weight loss…

FYI — Nutrition is simple! Memorize these two sentences, and apply them to EVERY nutritional situation you encounter going forward: “Eat meats, vegetables, nuts and seeds, some fruit, little starch and no (added) sugar. Eat ONLY when hungry, and just to satisfy — NOT to stuff your face.”

No calorie counting. No counting points. No portion control… Just making good, quality, SIMPLE dietary choices that you can continue for the rest of your life!

And getting back to exercise: The beautiful thing about it is that when you get your nutrition right, exercise will help to EXPEDITE your weight loss efforts! Your body’s like a premium car, so if you treat your body right and fuel it with optimal food choices, it’ll continue to run smoothly for the rest of your days :-)

Enjoy your weekend, and talk to you soon!

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

