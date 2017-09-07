AP Images

(The Knife Media) What’s the new data in this story? Congress returned to session. That’s about it.

We’re only half kidding. There have been some developments in the investigations, and we’ve listed them in our Raw Data above. But most of what the media has written on the subject this week has been vague and dramatic speculation about (1) the status of the investigations and (2) potential jurisdictional and scheduling conflicts. There’s so much drama in the coverage that the actual facts are few and far between.

Here’s what the outlets said about the status of the investigations (spin marked in red):

They’re entering “a new and more serious phase,”[4] “a more intensephase,”[3] and “a new and more aggressive phase.”[2]

They are “kick[ing] into high gear,”[4] are “accelerating,”[2] “intensifying”[3] “preparing to intensify,”[1] and there are “signs recently” they’re “expanding.”[2]

“There will be ominous cable news footage”[4] and a “crush of interviews”[1] with Trump associates caught “in the crosshairs”[1]

And, the investigations “will shadow Trump’s presidency for months or even years.”[1]

This doesn’t tell us what’s actually going on. It’s normal for investigators to schedule interviews, issue subpoenas, review documents, and do other tasks. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the investigations are becoming “aggressive,” intensifying, or “kick[ing] into high gear.” If they are indeed “intensifying,” the media doesn’t tell us what exactly is going on that makes them more “intense” than before. What do “high gear” and “accelerating” mean in this context? This reporting adds drama, but doesn’t help us understand what’s happening.

Here’s how the media described potential jurisdictional and scheduling conflicts:

The investigations are “competing,”[3] “sometimes conflicting”[3] and “beset by internal bickering”[4]

The different panels were “irked”[4] by other investigations, or “annoyed” when another committee “swooped in” and scheduled interviews first.4

There are “early signs of tension”[3] between inquiries, and they “could pit [the] Hill against Mueller”[3]

And, the Senate Intelligence Committee not giving Mueller’s team a transcript was a “previously undisclosed fight”[3]

Is this really a “fight”?: When there are multiple jurisdictions or committees investigating the same allegations, there may be some crossover or legal disputes about who has authority over what. But that doesn’t mean it’s a competition, there’s tension or that the investigators are angry with each other. For instance, if the Senate Intelligence Committee didn’t give Mueller’s team a transcript, it could mean it didn’t have the legal authority to do so, not that there was an “undisclosed fight.”

How does this coverage portray the investigators? This dramatic language could subtly undermine our confidence in the investigative process. The public could get the impression that the investigations are a sensational affair consumed by infighting. Their public credibility might be lessened and their findings could seem less objective.

And those being investigated? What do you think when you read that the investigations are entering a “more serious phase,” committees are “tightening their focus,” and the process “will shadow Trump’s presidency for months or even years”? Possibly that investigators may have found compromising information, are honing in on a crime, and this will be damaging for the president? In short, the campaign seems more likely to be guilty of something. That could turn out to be true, or it may not. What the outlets don’t say is that these investigations are meant to be confidential in order to uphold due process. The investigators will reveal findings when deemed appropriate; until then, it might not be our business.

1. AP; 2. Bloomberg; 3. CNN; 4. Politico.

Written by Julia Berry López

Edited by Jens Erik Gould