What’s Next: Peering Beneath the Surface

I had the pleasure of meeting Rui Li at a recent visit to the Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond, WA. I’ve always felt that it is a necessity to have champions of innovation – bright stars that illuminate progress and change in a company’s popular products.

Rui is a product Manager for the Surface product team. She works in a fast-paced world where everything is new and she is excited and even humbled to work with some of the top people in her industry. Through customer feedback, and especially feedback from the company’s tech-savvy Student Ambassadors, Rui and her team are able to imagine a world that combines simplicity and sophistication to drive innovation.

It’s a world where “what’s next” equals business success.

About Rui Li:

As a Product Manager on Microsoft’s Surface team, Rui partners with companies in a variety of industries to take advantage of the unique capabilities offered by Surface products and accessories. She is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business where she played in the school’s Division 1 golf team. She currently resides in Seattle where she is an avid hiker and paddle boarder.

Further Reading:

University Affairs - The right software and hardware tools for modern education from Microsoft

CNBC - Microsoft has found an inexpensive way to save lives in India

Additional Reading:

Thought leaders in sustainable education

Venture capital interested in education funding

Promoting ecological empathy in school design

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.